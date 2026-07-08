EAM Jaishankar calls on Kuwait Crown Prince; discusses strengthening bilateral ties

Kuwait City [Kuwait], July 8 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday called upon Kuwait's Crown Prince Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah and held discussions on further expanding the ties.

Advertisement

Jaishankar's visit to Kuwait is part of his multi-nation tour covering Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, the United States and Belgium.

Advertisement

In Kuwait, he was received by Deputy Foreign Minister Hamad Suleiman Mashaan Al-Mashaan upon arrival.

Advertisement

Jaishankar thanked Kuwait's Crown Prince for sharing insights into the developments in the Gulf region and in a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Privileged to call on Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah of Kuwait this morning. Conveyed warm greetings of PM @narendramodi. Deeply appreciate his commitment to take forward our bilateral cooperation. Thank him for his sharing of perspectives on developments in the Gulf."

Privileged to call on Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah of Kuwait this morning. Conveyed warm greetings of PM @narendramodi. Deeply appreciate his commitment to take forward our bilateral cooperation. Thank him for his sharing of perspectives on… pic.twitter.com/DFpeiQE1dr — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 8, 2026

Before arriving in Kuwait, Jaishankar visited Bahrain, where he reaffirmed India's commitment to further deepening the longstanding partnership with the Gulf nation.

Advertisement

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Jaishankar had an audience with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in the presence of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. He also called on Deputy Prime Minister Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa.

During the meetings, Jaishankar conveyed the greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening the longstanding and friendly bilateral partnership with Bahrain. He also thanked the Bahraini leadership for ensuring the safety, security and well-being of the Indian community in the country.

The MEA said Jaishankar also held bilateral talks with Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. The two sides reviewed bilateral ties, discussed ways to expand cooperation across diverse sectors and exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual interest.

Jaishankar also congratulated Bahrain on its election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2026-27 term.

During his Bahrain visit, the External Affairs Minister interacted with members of the Indian community and appreciated their contribution to Bahrain's economic development and their role in strengthening people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Earlier, Jaishankar concluded his visit to Qatar, where he held extensive bilateral discussions with Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

The talks focused on enhancing cooperation in energy security, trade and strategic investments, while reaffirming the strong people-to-people ties between India and Qatar. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)