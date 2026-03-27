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Home / World / EAM Jaishankar, Canadian FM Anand discuss deepening ties, situation in West Asia

EAM Jaishankar, Canadian FM Anand discuss deepening ties, situation in West Asia

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ANI
Updated At : 08:50 AM Mar 27, 2026 IST
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Paris [France], March 27 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meet taking place in France. The two leaders held discussions on further strengthening ties between India and Canada across sectors such as critical minerals and trade.

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The details of the meeting were shared by Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand in a post on X.

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She said that the leaders also discussed the situation in West Asia and followed up on advancing the India-Canada partnership on the heels of the recently concluded visit by Canadian PM Mark Carney to India.

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"Met with my Indian counterpart, @DrSJaishankar, to follow up on the partnership our Prime Ministers advanced during our visit to India earlier this year. We discussed trade, the situation in the Middle East, and key areas where we can deepen cooperation, including critical minerals, agriculture, and education", Anand said.

Meanwhile, German foreign minister Johann Wadephul also met with EAM Jaishankar and discussed the situation in West Asia.

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In a post on X the German Foreign Minister said, "Always good meeting you, Dr S Jaishankar. Our frequent exchanges are a sign of the strong partnership between India and Germany. We are both concerned about the situation in the Middle East and its global implications and exchanged on ways for diplomatic initiatives."

Speaking at the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting session with invited partners on reform of global governance, EAM Jaishankar highlighted the urgency of UNSC reforms, streamlining peacekeeping operations, and strengthening humanitarian supply chains. He specifically raised Global South's concerns about energy challenges, fertiliser supplies and food security.

The EAM also shared views about IMEC at the second session of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. The EAM said that the uncertainties arising from the conflicts in West Asia only make a stronger case for more resilient trade corridors and supply chains. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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