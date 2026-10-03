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Home / World / EAM Jaishankar chairs consultative committee meeting on India-Russia relations

EAM Jaishankar chairs consultative committee meeting on India-Russia relations

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ANI
Updated At : 02:47 PM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday chaired a consultative committee meeting focusing on India-Russia relations, where discussions highlighted diverse facets of bilateral cooperation.

In a post on X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated, "Chaired a consultative committee meeting on India-Russia relations. Highlighted various aspects of our multifaceted engagement, including in trade, investments, energy, connectivity, culture and P2P domains. As well as our active support to dialogue & diplomacy to end the Ukraine conflict."

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A shared ambition to expand bilateral trade in a balanced manner, including through greater Indian exports to Russia in seven areas - auto, pharma, food, marine products, engineering goods, chemicals and textiles. Both sides discussed an India-Eurasian Economic Union Free Trade Agreement.

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Discussion took place on the Chennai-Vladivostok corridor, INSTC and the Northern Sea Route.

India’s priority is to safeguard the interests of Indian consumers. Our approach is to maintain multiple sources of supply.

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Russia has agreed to take around 70,000 Indian skilled workers this year, especially in the fields of construction, logistics, etc.

The government has engaged with Russian authorities, including at the highest levels, for early discharge of all such individuals. So far, around 140 Indian nationals have been discharged. The Indian side is in touch with Russian authorities regarding the whereabouts of 55 Indian nationals who are reportedly in the Russian Army.

Strong action is being taken by Indian law enforcement authorities against unscrupulous agents. Members were apprised of the grave dangers for Indian citizens in joining the Russian Army.

India’s recent efforts to contribute towards the return of peace in the ongoing conflict were discussed. PM met with Russian President Putin in Bishkek, where he noted that "endless war must now give way to the end of war". They also met recently in Delhi.

EAM travelled to Ukraine last month and also met with the FMs of Ukraine and Russia in New York. In his conversations, he noted that if India can be of any help in any manner to bring the war to an end, it is ready to do so.

In this context, President Putin’s comments at the Valdai Club in Moscow that PM Modi "has very good ideas for finding mutually acceptable solutions" to bring peace came up. Ukrainian FM’s remarks appreciating India’s efforts were also noted. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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