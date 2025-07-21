New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Monday congratulated Cho Hyun on his appointment as the new Foreign Minister of South Korea.

Advertisement

In a post on X, he expressed confidence in working together for further strengthening the ties between the two countries and working towards the Special Strategic Partnership between New Delhi and Seoul.

He wrote, "Congratulate Amb Cho Hyun on his appointment as Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea. Look forward to working together to further strengthen our Special Strategic Partnership."

Advertisement

Congratulate Amb Cho Hyun on his appointment as Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea. Look forward to working together to further strengthen our Special Strategic Partnership. @mofa_kr 🇮🇳 🇰🇷 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 21, 2025

On July 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had received a delegation of special envoys from South Korea and highlighted the completion of 10 years of India-South Korea partnership. He underlined that the close collaboration between the two countries plays a key role in the Indo-Pacific region.

On the same day, the EAM also met a delegation of special envoys from the Republic of Korea (RoK), led by former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, which was visiting India and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties in key areas including economy, technology, defence, maritime security, and people-to-people exchanges.

Advertisement

Jaishankar shared details of the meeting on his X account. He wrote, "Delighted to meet RoK President Lee Jae Myung's delegation of Special Envoys to India led by former PM Kim Boo-kyum this morning in Delhi. Discussed economic, technology, defence and maritime cooperation. As well as expanding people-to-people exchanges."

Delighted to meet RoK President Lee Jae Myung’s delegation of Special Envoys to India led by former PM Kim Boo-kyum this morning in Delhi. Discussed economic, technology, defence and maritime cooperation. As well as expanding people-to-people exchanges. India will engage the… pic.twitter.com/QM73hOpUIh — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 17, 2025

The meeting comes amid renewed efforts from both sides to boost cooperation across sectors such as green hydrogen, shipbuilding, investment, semiconductors, and regional security, especially in the Indo-Pacific.

The visit had come after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada last month. Both leaders expressed commitment to working together in trade, investment, green energy, and emerging technology sectors. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)