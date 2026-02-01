DT
Home / World / EAM Jaishankar congratulates FM Sitharaman on Union Budget

EAM Jaishankar congratulates FM Sitharaman on Union Budget

ANI
Updated At : 04:55 PM Feb 01, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday congratulated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting the Union Budget with the message of Reform Express.

Jaishankar said that the budget proposals will be crucial in shaping India's prospects.

In a post on X, he said, "Congratulate Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman ji for presenting a budget with the message that the Reform Express rolls on. As we enter the second quarter of this Century, these budget proposals will be crucial to shaping our prospects."

Jaishankar further highlighted some takeaways.

"Promoting industries of the future: Bio-pharma, AI & Data Centers and Carbon Capture; Encouraging advanced manufacturing: Semiconductor Mission 2.0, Rare Earth Corridors, Electronic Components and Chemical Parks; Boosting connectivity and logistics: High-Speed Rail lines, Dedicated Freight Corridors, coastal cargo movement, container manufacturing and inland waterways."

Jaishankar further said that the budget is helping to prepare a globally competitive space.

"Preparing a globally competitive workforce: university townships, investment in skills and inclusive education. Unleashing talent and creativity in Orange Economy, tourism, hospitality, digital knowledge, sports and traditional knowledge. Strengthening food and health security: high value agriculture, incentivizing fisheries, animal husbandry and income enhancement. Another step towards realizing PM Narendra Modi ji's vision of Viksit Bharat."

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced the launch of Bharat-VISTAAR, a multilingual Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform to strengthen agricultural advisory services.

Presenting the Union Budget 2026-27 in Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said the platform will integrate the AgriStack portals and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) package on agricultural practices with AI systems. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

