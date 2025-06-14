DT
EAM Jaishankar conveys "deep concern" about Middle East situation to Iran FM

EAM Jaishankar conveys "deep concern" about Middle East situation to Iran FM

ANI
Updated At : 05:55 AM Jun 14, 2025 IST
Tehran [Iran], June 14 (ANI): Indian Embassy in Iran on Saturday stated that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, where he urged an early return to diplomacy.

Jaishankar conveyed the deep concern of the international community at the awry state of affairs.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy stated, “External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a phone conversation with FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi this evening. EAM conveyed the deep concern of the international community at the turn of events. He urged avoidance of any escalatory steps and an early return to diplomacy.”

Jaishankar said in a post on X, “Spoke to Iranian FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi this evening on the latest situation.”

