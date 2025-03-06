EAM Jaishankar discusses Indian foreign policy, regional dynamics in UK

London [UK], March 6 (ANI): In an exclusive event hosted by Chatham House in collaboration with the High Commission of India, UK, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in an insightful discussion with Bronwen Maddox, Director and Chief Executive of Chatham House. The conversation addressed India's evolving foreign policy, regional dynamics, and global economic challenges.

During the session, Jaishankar shared updates on the progress of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), emphasizing its potential to strengthen economic ties and promote mutual growth, as per an official statement.

Speaking on India's neighbourhood relations, EAM highlighted the complexities of maintaining balance with neighbouring countries, particularly China, stressing the importance of creating stable and respectful relationships amidst shifting regional dynamics.

On the issue of global economic stability, EAM Jaishankar clarified that while there is no active policy to replace the US dollar, discussions around economic resilience and diversification are growing, especially among BRICS nations with varying perspectives on the issue.

The statement noted that EAM reaffirmed India's approach towards global governance, and he underlined the importance of working closely with the United States, recognizing its key role in the international order while supporting a multipolar world.

Addressing concerns around human rights, Jaishankar described such criticisms as largely political, asserting that India's democratic institutions remain robust, fair, and committed to protecting rights, the statement observed.

Looking ahead, the External Affairs Minister expressed optimism about India's expanding role in global research, innovation, and enterprise, reinforcing the country's commitment to contributing meaningfully to the global economy and knowledge sectors.

As per the statement, the event provided a comprehensive overview of India's strategic vision for diplomacy, economic cooperation, and global leadership in an increasingly complex international landscape.

EAM Jaishankar is on an official visit to the United Kingdom and Ireland from March 4 to 9 to provide renewed impetus to India's friendly ties with both the UK and Ireland.

A Ministry of External Affairs release said that India and the UK share a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which has strengthened across diverse areas, including defence and security, trade and economy, health, education, and people-to-people ties (ANI)

