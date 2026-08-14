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Home / World / EAM Jaishankar discusses UNSC reforms, bilateral cooperation with Liberian counterpart in Delhi

EAM Jaishankar discusses UNSC reforms, bilateral cooperation with Liberian counterpart in Delhi

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ANI
Updated At : 04:03 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held bilateral talks with Liberian Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti in New Delhi, with discussions focusing on strengthening India-Liberia cooperation across several sectors, including technology, agriculture, health, mining, energy, trade and investment.

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Jaishankar congratulated Nyanti on the inauguration and opening of the Embassy of Liberia in New Delhi.

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"Had a productive conversation on safety and security of commercial shipping, mining, health, agriculture, water and training. Our meeting also focused on much-needed UNSC reforms," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

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According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two ministers "reviewed the full spectrum of India-Liberia bilateral relations", including technology, agriculture, health, mining, energy, trade and investment, education, capacity building and people-to-people exchanges.

"They also exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest," the MEA said.

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The MEA said Jaishankar congratulated Nyanti on the "inauguration and opening of the Embassy of Liberia in New Delhi today."

The two sides also discussed deepening cooperation at multilateral fora to promote peace, development and a strengthened voice of the Global South.

"In this context, they also spoke about the importance of reformed multilateralism, including a reformed United Nations Security Council," the MEA said.

Jaishankar expressed confidence that India-Liberia cooperation would continue to grow.

"Confident that our South-South cooperation will continue to strengthen," he said.

Nyanti arrived for her two-day official visit to India on Thursday, which coincides with the ongoing visit of a Liberian delegation, led by Ellen A Attoh-Wreh, to India from August 10 to 15 as part of a South-South Peer Learning Mission organised with the support of UN Women.

Earlier on Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met a Parliamentary Delegation from Liberia visiting India for an IBSA-funded peer-learning programme and reaffirmed India's "commitment towards deeper Global South partnership." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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