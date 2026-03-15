DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / EAM Jaishankar discusses West Asia situation with UAE FM

EAM Jaishankar discusses West Asia situation with UAE FM

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:40 PM Mar 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held a telephonic conversation with the Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Advertisement

Jaishankar said he discussed the West Asia situation with Nahyan.

Advertisement

In a post on X, he said, "Spoke last night to DPM & FM Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan of UAE. Exchanged views on various aspects of the regional situation."

Advertisement

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2033174276908703881?s=20

Meanwhile, in an operational update, the UK Ministry of Defence flew its sorties in several nations across the Middle East, including the UAE.

Advertisement

In a post on X, it said, "Overnight, Typhoon and F-35 jets, supported by Voyager air-to-air refuelling, have flown sorties in defence of British interests and allies across Qatar, Cyprus, UAE, Jordan, and Bahrain."

https://x.com/DefenceHQ/status/2033164051686052272?s=20

Meanwhile, the UAE said that its "air defenses are dealing with Iranian ballistic and cruise missiles and drones."

https://x.com/modgovae/status/2033165391648919929?s=20

The UAE Ministry of defence also said that Indian nationals are also among the injured.

"UAE air defence systems engaged 4 ballistic missiles and 6 UAVs on 15th March 2026 coming from Iran. Since the start of the blatant Iranian attacks, UAE air defences have engaged 298 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,606 UAVs," it said.

https://x.com/modgovae/status/2033160891978686915?s=20

"These attacks resulted in the death of 6 people of Emirati, Pakistani, Nepali and Bangladeshi nationalities, and 142 minor to moderate injuries among individuals of Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepali, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, Palestinian, Ghanaian, Indonesian and Swedish nationalities," it added.

US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, said that Iranians have reached out to him for a deal, but that the terms "aren't good enough yet," as reported by Al Jazeera.

On Saturday, it was reported that a drone strike had targeted the Fujairah Port in the UAE, triggering a fire.

A well-informed Gulf analyst confirmed that the Iranian attack on Fujairah caused a fire from falling debris after the successful interception of a drone by UAE air defence systems, with no injuries reported. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts