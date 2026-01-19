EAM Jaishankar expresses grief over Spain train collision, offers condolences

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday expressed grief over the deadly train collision in Adamuz near Cordoba city in Spain and conveyed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Saddened to learn about the tragic train accident yesterday in Adamuz near Cordoba city, Spain. Deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones."

Advertisement

Saddened to learn about the tragic train accident yesterday in Adamuz near Córdoba city, Spain. Deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Wishes for the swift recovery of those injured.@jmalbares — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 19, 2026

He also wished for the early recovery of those injured, saying, "Wishes for the swift recovery of those injured."

Advertisement

The reaction from India came after a high-speed train derailed in southern Spain on Sunday evening and collided with an oncoming service in Cordoba province, leaving at least 39 people dead, DW News reported.

According to DW News, the crash took place around 7:30 pm local time (1830 UTC) when the train jumped the track and hit another train travelling in the opposite direction. The trains involved were carrying around 300 people from Malaga to Madrid and around 200 people from Madrid to Huelva.

Advertisement

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez described the incident as "a night of pain" for the nation as rescue operations continued through the night, DW News reported.

Following the collision, Sanchez cancelled his planned trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos. His office said the decision was taken after Sunday's crash, which officials described as Spain's deadliest rail accident in more than a decade.

Meanwhile, the rail operator Iryo said the last inspection of the train that derailed was carried out on Thursday. The operator said the train, built in 2022, left Malaga for Madrid with 289 passengers, four crew members and one driver on board.

It added that at 7:45 pm local time (1845 GMT/UTC), and for reasons that remain unknown, the train entered the adjacent track near Adamuz and collided with a train travelling in the opposite direction, DW News reported.

Spanish authorities said rescue and emergency operations continued at the site through the night. The Spanish Red Cross has set up a help centre in Adamuz to assist emergency services and people seeking information, while members of Spain's civil guard and civil defence remained deployed at the crash site.

Spanish Transport Minister Oscar Puente said the cause of the crash remains unknown. Calling it "a truly strange" incident, he noted it occurred on a flat section of track that was renovated in May.

He said the derailed train was operated by the private company Iryo, while the second train, which absorbed most of the impact, belonged to Spain's state-owned rail operator Renfe.

Officials said 73 people remain hospitalised, including 24 in serious condition and four minors. Andalusia's regional President Juanma Moreno said at least 75 passengers were hospitalised after the derailment and collision, including 15 with serious injuries, and most were taken to hospitals in Cordoba, close to Adamuz.

Andalusia's regional health minister earlier warned of "a very difficult night ahead." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)