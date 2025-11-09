EAM Jaishankar extends greetings to Cambodia on 72nd Independence Day

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended his warm greetings to Cambodia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prak Sokhonn, on the occasion of the country's 72nd Independence Day.

In a post on X, the EAM extended his greetings, highlighting the strong bilateral ties and shared civilisational linkages between the two countries.

"Felicitations to DPM & FM Prak Sokhonn, the Government and the people of Cambodia on their 72nd Independence Day. Value our broad based cooperation built on shared civilizational linkages," the EAM wrote.

Felicitations to DPM & FM Prak Sokhonn, the Government and the people of Cambodia on their 72nd Independence Day. Value our broad based cooperation built on shared civilizational linkages. 🇮🇳 🇰🇭 pic.twitter.com/2d3gmYUUv1 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 9, 2025

According to the Minister of External Affairs, historically, India-Cambodia relations date back to the beginning of the Common Era (CE) or perhaps even before, when Hindu and Buddhist religious and cultural influences emanated from India to Cambodia and the broader region of Southeast Asia.

Cambodians are predominantly Buddhist, but they retain a strong influence of Brahminical rituals and mythology. The magnificent structure of the Angkor Wat temple, built between the 12th and 14th centuries, is a glorious testimony to the pervading influence of the temple architecture of India.

Indian influences are also evident in the earlier temples of Cambodia, such as Preah Vihear, dedicated to Lord Shiva and built from the late 9th century onwards, as well as Angkor Thom, Bayon, Ta Prohm, Sambor Prei Kuk, and other historical sites. There are also strong linguistic connections, with an estimated three thousand words being common between the Sanskrit and Khmer languages.

Earlier in July, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita reaffirmed the "strong and enduring bonds of friendship" between India and Cambodia during his two-day official visit to Cambodia.

According to a release by the MEA, during his visit to the Southeast Asian nation, Margherita had engagements with Cambodian leaders, including King Norodom Sihamoni, Senate President Hun Sen, and Prime Minister Hun Manet.

He highlighted the deep civilisational, cultural, and linguistic heritage shared by the two nations, as well as the ongoing development partnership.

"In his engagements with the leaders, MoS(PM) reaffirmed strong and enduring bonds of friendship between India and Cambodia, rooted in ancient civilisational, cultural, and linguistic heritage and the ongoing close development partnership. Both sides also discussed avenues of cooperation for further strengthening India-Cambodia relations in diverse sectors, as also issues of mutual concern and interest," the MEA statement read.

As per MEA, a key highlight of Margherita's visit was his trip to Siem Reap, where he visited the Ta Prohm Temple, a site of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)'s ongoing restoration and conservation project under Phase III. (ANI)

