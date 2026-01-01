EAM Jaishankar extends greetings to Cuba on National Day, Slovakia on Day of Establishment

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday extended greetings to Cuba on its National Day and to Slovakia on the Day of the Establishment of the Slovak Republic, reaffirming India's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with both nations.

In a post on the social media platform X, EAM Jaishankar conveyed his greetings to Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla and to the government and people of Cuba.

"Greetings to FM Bruno Rodriguez P, the Government and people of Cuba on their National Day. Appreciate our long-standing partnership," he said.

In a separate post, the External Affairs Minister extended warm wishes to Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar and the people of Slovakia on the occasion of the Day of the Establishment of the Slovak Republic.

"Warm wishes to FM Juraj Blanar, the Government and people of Slovakia on the Day of the Establishment of the Slovak Republic. Committed to strengthening India-Slovakia ties," Jaishankar added.

India and Cuba enjoy excellent bilateral relations, which have traditionally been warm and friendly.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India was among the first countries to recognise the new Cuban government following the Cuban Revolution in January 1959.

Major Ernesto Guevara (Che) 's visit to India from June 30 to July 4, 1959, consolidated diplomatic ties, which later bore fruit in the opening of embassies in the respective capitals.

The first head of mission presented credentials on January 12, 1960, in Havana. India and Cuba maintain close contact with each other at the UN, NAM, and other international fora.

Meanwhile, India maintains friendly relations with Slovakia and has no bilateral issues. The two countries have generally been supportive of each other's candidatures in international organisations. Both countries cooperate well in international fora and have, by and large, been supportive of each other's candidatures, the MEA stated. (ANI)

