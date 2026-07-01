EAM Jaishankar extends Independence Day greetings to Burundi

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday extended Independence Day greetings to the people and government of Burundi.

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EAM Jaishankar also wished Burundi Ambassador to India, Édouard Bizimana, on the country's 64th Independence Day, celebrated every year on July 1 to mark its independence from Belgium.

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In a post on X, he said, "Warm wishes to Ambassador Édouard Bizimana, the Government and people of Burundi on their Independence Day."

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Warm wishes to Ambassador Édouard Bizimana @Edbiziman, the Government and people of Burundi on their Independence Day. 🇮🇳 🇧🇮 pic.twitter.com/OjC0UpmXi6 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 1, 2026

Located in the Great Lakes Region of Africa, Burundi is surrounded by Tanzania to the east, the Democratic Republic of the Congo to the west, Rwanda to the north and bordered by Lake Tanganyika to the southwest. With an estimated population of 14 million people, Burundi is densely populated, with an estimated density ratio of 442 people per square kilometer. Burundi is landlocked and has a low-income economy, with 85% of the population employed in the agricultural sector, as per World Bank.

India and Burundi enjoy cordial and friendly relations. The opening of Burundi's resident mission in New Delhi in 2009 and progressive interactions between political leaderships of the two countries have lent importance and direction to the relationship, as per Ministry of External Affairs.

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The first ever Foreign Office Consultations between India and Burundi were held in October 2017 in New Delhi where issues of bilateral, regional and global importance were discussed. The second Foreign Office Consultations were held on December 12, 2023 in Bujumbura (Burundi) wherein both sides exchanged views on bilateral, regional and multilateral issues; discussed bilateral development cooperation in the fields of trade & investment, agriculture, renewable energy, social & humanitarian and defence & security.

Estimated number of PIOs and NRIs in Burundi are 700. Most of NRIs/PIOs are traders and businessmen and engineers/workers at the Kabu Hydro-electricity project. Their positive role in the country's economy is recognized and appreciated both by the Government of Burundi and its citizens. Government's attitude towards Indian diaspora is positive and friendly. During the political crisis in 2015 in Burundi, the Burundian Government ensured that no harm came to any of our citizens/ PIOs resident there. (ANI)

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