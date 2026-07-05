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Home / World / EAM Jaishankar extends Independence Day greetings to Cabo Verde

EAM Jaishankar extends Independence Day greetings to Cabo Verde

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ANI
Updated At : 10:38 AM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday extended wishes to the people and the government of Cabo Verde on the occasion of their Independence Day.

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In a post on X, the EAM also wished his counterpart, Cape Verde Foreign Minister Amante da Rosa, on the occasion.

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"Best wishes to FM Manuel Amante da Rosa, the Government and people of Cabo Verde on the occasion of their Independence Day," he wrote, sharing an image of INS Sudarshini at the Port of Mindelo, Cape Verde, its final African stopover prior to embarking on the trans-Atlantic passage in May this year.

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The Indian Navy's sail training ship, INS Sudarshini, successfully concluded an engaging port call at Mindelo, Cape Verde, on 08 May 2026, as part of her expedition, Lokayan 26. The four-day stopover featured a range of professional interactions, cultural exchange, and social engagements, further deepening maritime ties between the two nations.

During the stay, the Commanding Officer of INS Sudarshini called on Capitão-de-Navio Kahbi Yassine Fonseca Pereira Batista, Commander of the Cabo Verde Coast Guard, at the Coast Guard Command. Discussions focused on shared interests in maritime security and avenues for enhanced cooperation. Training engagement formed a major highlight, with the Indian Navy conducting Damage Control and Seamanship drills onboard the Cabo Verdean patrol vessel Guardiao. A delegation from the Cabo Verde Army also embarked on INS Sudarshini for a guided tour and an overview of the ship's sail training capabilities.

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Showcasing the warm bond between the two countries, a joint Yoga session was organised with participation from personnel of the Cabo Verde Coast Guard and officials from the Indian Embassy. An onboard reception hosted by the ship brought together senior military officers, government dignitaries and members of the diplomatic community, fostering goodwill and camaraderie.

The port call at Mindelo marked a key milestone under the Indian Navy's Bridges of Friendship initiative, reaffirming commitment to maritime outreach and enduring partnerships with friendly nations. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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