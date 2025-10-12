DT
EAM Jaishankar extends Independence Day greetings to Equatorial Guinea

EAM Jaishankar extends Independence Day greetings to Equatorial Guinea

ANI
Updated At : 10:10 PM Oct 12, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday extended greetings to Equatorial Guinea on the 57th anniversary of their independence.

Jaishankar said India was committed to strengthening their development partnership.

In a post on X, he said, "Warm greetings to FM Simeon Oyono Esono Angue, the Government and the people of Equatorial Guinea on the 57th anniversary of their Independence. Committed to strengthening our development partnership."

Earlier, the first round of India-Equatorial Guinea Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) was held on February 10 in Malabo, Republic of Equatorial Guinea, co-chaired by Sevala Naik Mude, Additional Secretary (Central and West Africa), Ministry of External Affairs, and Matias Nguema Mba Medja, Secretary General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Diaspora, Republic of Equatorial Guinea, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

During the FOC, both sides undertook a comprehensive review of the entire gamut of India-Equatorial Guinea relations, encompassing key areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade, investment, mining, agriculture, health and pharmaceuticals, education, capacity building, defence and maritime security, Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

Both sides agreed to further deepen bilateral ties in key areas of relevance and to enhance cooperation in the multilateral fora. The Co-Chairs also held in-depth discussions and exchanged perspectives on key issues of regional and global importance. Secretary General Matias Nguema Mba Medja expressed deep appreciation for India's efforts in making the African Union a permanent member of the G20 and recognised that membership of the G20 for the African Union will reinforce the Global South's standing at the forum, as per the statement.

During the visit, Mude also called on Mitoha Ondo'o Ayekaba, Minister of Health, Social Welfare and Health Infrastructures; Marcos Mba Ondo, Minister Delegate of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Diaspora; Pedro Abeso Obiang Eyang, Vice Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development; and Jose Eko Owono Esono, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Transport, Telecommunications and Artificial Intelligence Systems of Equatorial Guinea, the statement said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

