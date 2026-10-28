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Home / World / EAM Jaishankar extends national day greetings to Czech Republic, reaffirms strategic partnership on innovation

EAM Jaishankar extends national day greetings to Czech Republic, reaffirms strategic partnership on innovation

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ANI
Updated At : 06:42 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday extended National Day greetings to the Czech Republic, its government and people, reaffirming India's commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries, particularly in innovation.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Warm wishes to DPM & FM @petr_macinka, the Government and people of the Czech Republic on their National Day. Committed to further strengthening our Strategic Partnership on Innovation. @CzechMFA."

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The greetings come amid renewed engagement between India and the Czech Republic to deepen industrial, technological and economic cooperation, with officials from both countries exploring opportunities for collaboration across several sectors.

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Earlier on October 15, Czech Republic First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Karel Havlíček visited BEML Ltd's headquarters in Bengaluru, where he met Chairman and Managing Director Shantanu Roy to discuss strengthening industrial and technological cooperation.

The meeting focused on opportunities for industry-to-industry partnerships, technology collaboration and advanced manufacturing. Roy highlighted BEML's capabilities in defence, aerospace and advanced engineering, emphasising indigenous technology development, engineering innovation and globally competitive manufacturing.

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Havlíček outlined the Czech Republic's industrial strengths in precision engineering, machine tools, automotive components, industrial machinery, transport technologies and applied research.

The discussions also explored potential synergies between Czech industrial expertise and India's expanding manufacturing ecosystem, particularly in Karnataka's priority sectors, including aerospace, electronics, manufacturing and technology.

Additionally, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar urged Czech companies to expand investments beyond Bengaluru and explore opportunities across other districts of the state.

“Karnataka will be a long-term partner of the Czech Republic and Czech companies should invest not just in Bengaluru but across various districts of Karnataka,” Shivakumar said after meeting the Czech delegation at Vidhana Soudha.

He highlighted opportunities in energy, automobile components, electric vehicles, aerospace, defence, precision engineering and advanced manufacturing.(ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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