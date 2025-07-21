DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / World / EAM Jaishankar extends warm wishes to Belgium on its National Day

EAM Jaishankar extends warm wishes to Belgium on its National Day

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:45 AM Jul 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday extended warm greetings to the people of Belgium on their National Day.

Advertisement

In a post on X, he extended greetings to the Deputy PM and Foreign Minister, Maxime Prevot.

He said he is confident of the ties between India and Belgium, which would continue to deepen in the years ahead.

Advertisement

EAM wrote on X, "Extend warm felicitations to DPM & FM @prevotmaxime, the Government and the people of the Kingdom of Belgium on their National Day. Confident that our close and multifaceted cooperation will continue to deepen in the years ahead."

EAM S Jaishankar had visited Brussels earlier this year in June for a series of high-level interactions.

Advertisement

During his visit, he had discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation and combating terrorism with Prevot.

The EAM appreciated Belgium's support in combating terrorism and welcomed their solidarity and emphasised the strong momentum in the India-EU partnership, highlighting the potential for collaboration in clean energy, mobility, and pharmaceuticals.

The two leaders discussed deepening cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, technology, defense, and security. Sharing the details in a post on X, the EAM said, "Pleased to meet DPM & FM @prevotmaxime at the start of my visit to Belgium. Welcomed Belgium's support and solidarity in combatting terrorism. Appreciated the strong momentum of our bilateral engagement and the India - EU partnership. Also held wide - ranging discussions on deepening our cooperation including in trade, investment, technology, defence & security, pharmaceuticals, clean energy and mobility."

Jaishankar's visit to Brussels came three months after Princess Astrid of Belgium led a 300-member economic mission to India. The recent visit by Princess Astrid, who met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jaishankar, discussed key areas such as labour migration, pharmaceuticals, defence, diamonds, space exploration, and green energy.

The MEA in a statement had highlighted, "India and Belgium share warm and friendly relations along with a very robust economic partnership. Today the collaboration between the two countries spans various domains like trade and investment, green energy, technology, pharmaceutical, diamond sector and strong people-to-people ties." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts