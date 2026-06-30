EAM Jaishankar extends wishes to DRC government on Independence Day

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday extended greetings to the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo on the occasion of its Independence Day.

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In a post on X, the EAM wished DRC Foreign Minister Therese Wagner on the occasion and expressed hopes of stronger bilateral ties with the nation.

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"Felicitations to FM Therèse Wagner, the Government and people of Democratic Republic of Congo on their Independence Day. Look forward to deepening our bilateral ties and development partnership," he wrote.

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The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) celebrates Independence Day annually on June 30th.

In a show of the ties between India and DRC, Jaishankar highlighted the Kakobola Hydroelectric Power Project in DRC, recently inaugurated in March this year, noting that it was built with Indian Line of Credit support.

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The Kakobola Hydroelectric Power Project is a 9.3 MW run-of-the-river hydroelectric power station built on the Kakobola River in the Kwilu province of the DRC.

Meanwhile, India in May officially dispatched its first tranche of emergency medical supplies to Africa to assist in combating the worsening Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Speaking at a weekly press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that the humanitarian aid has been successfully delivered and reaffirmed New Delhi's commitment to standing by the continent during this public health crisis.

"On the question about medical support, we have sent supplies to CDC Africa. This was handed over by our High Commissioner in Uganda," Jaiswal stated.

"We look forward to further helping in whatever manner we can with the public health emergency on the continent. We will keep you updated, but we have sent the first tranche of medical supplies."

Received in Uganda by the Africa CDC's Eastern Africa Regional Collaborating Centre (RCC), the vital shipment was used for rapid deployment to the hardest-hit communities in eastern DRC.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) publicly extended its gratitude to the government and citizens of India following the arrival of the emergency pharmaceutical supplies.

Additionally, notably, in July 2024, the first Secretary-level meeting between the Defence Ministries of India and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) was held in New Delhi.

The Indian delegation was led by Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and included senior officers of the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Armed Forces. The Congolese delegation was led by the Permanent Secretary of Defence, Ministry of Defence, DRC, Major General Lukuikila Metikwiza Marcel and included the senior officers from the Ministry and a representative of the Embassy of DRC in India.

The meeting was aimed at identifying areas for collaboration to fulfil the potential of defence cooperation between the two countries. Detailed discussions were held to promote cooperation in training and the defence industry. The Indian delegation highlighted the significant progress India has made in defence manufacturing capability, according to an official release.

The DRC side shared the need for modernisation of their Armed Forces. They expressed confidence in the capability of the India defence industry and suggested areas of co-production and co-development.

India enjoys cordial and friendly relations with the DRC. India was among the first countries to establish a diplomatic mission in Kinshasa in 1962. The visit is expected to open up new avenues for defence cooperation between the two countries. (ANI)

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