EAM Jaishankar greets Andorra on National Day

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday extended greetings to Andorra on its National Day.

In a post on X, Jaishankar noted that both countries signed an agreement on Exemption from visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and official passports in March 2024.

"Greetings to FM Imma Tor Faus, the Government and the people of Andorra on their National Day," he wrote.

India's Ambassador to Spain is concurrently accredited to the Principality of Andorra.

Diplomatic relations were instituted between Andorra and India in 1994, soon after the proclamation of the Andorran constitution in 1993. 2022 marks the 28th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Bilateral relations have been cordial and friendly, with a special focus on cooperation in international organisations. Both sides have expressed keenness on strengthening bilateral relations on new fronts.

Maria Ubach Font, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andorra, visited India on 31 July 2022 for a three-day visit. This was the first time a Foreign Minister from Andorra had visited India, marking a new era of enhanced cooperation between the countries. She met Jaishankar and emphasised that multilateralism is a priority for Andorra.

During the 3-day-long visit, she delivered a talk at Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service and met NITI Aayog Vice Chairman and discussed Agenda 2030, SDGs and how India and Andorra can collaborate on tackling global challenges such as Climate Change.

Antoni Marti, the former Andorran Prime Minister, strongly condemned the Pulwama attacks, calling them an act of terror and expressed strong support in a letter to Prime Minister Modi on 18 February 2019.

Vishnu Deo Sai, then Minister of State for Steel, paid a goodwill visit to Andorra from 8-12 April 2018 as part of PM's initiative to reach out to all countries of the world. He met Maria Ubach Font, the Andorran Minister of Foreign Affairs and handed over an invitation from then EAM Sushma Swaraj for visiting India. (ANI)

