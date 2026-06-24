EAM Jaishankar highlights milestone digital advancements in services on 14th Passport Seva Divas

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): On the occasion of the 14th Passport Seva Divas, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday hailed the efficient, transparent, and citizen-centric passport services, highlighting the committment of the Ministry of External Affairs to provide services to the people.

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In a message shared on X, Jaishankar noted that the event marks the anniversary of the Passports Act of 1967 and serves as a reflection on the modernisation of India's passport infrastructure.

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Jaishankar credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Minimum Government, Maximum Governance" as the driving force behind the success of the Passport Seva Programme.

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He further affirmed that the MEA has achieved significant digital milestones, including the successful operationalisation of the upgraded Passport Seva Programme (PSP V2.0) domestically and the deployment of the Global Passport Seva Programme (GPSP V2.0) at diplomatic missions worldwide to better serve the Indian diaspora.

He noted that one of the defining features of this technological shift is the successful rollout of chip-enabled e-Passports, which meet international standards for security and authentication.

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"Our efforts to integrate public services into a seamless digital ecosystem have achieved new milestones. I am delighted to highlight that last year, the Ministry operationalised the upgraded Passport Seva Programme (PSP V2.0) across our vast domestic network. Alongside this, we also reinforced the security and convenience of the Indian diaspora through the deployment of the Global Passport Seva Programme (GPSP V2.0) at our diplomatic missions and posts worldwide. This unified digital infrastructure guarantees that both domestic applicants and Indian nationals abroad have access to the cutting-edge digital ecosystem," he wrote.

"A defining feature of this technological shift is the successful rollout of chip-enabled e-Passports. Meeting international benchmarks, these travel documents enhance security and authentication for our citizens. By leveraging advanced technologies and secure integrations with systems like DigiLocker, we are making the application processing faster, more transparent, and user-friendly," he added.

Furthermore, the EAM stated that the government has expanded its reach through a network of over 545 Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs), further supported by the deployment of Passport Mobile Vans to bridge connectivity gaps in rural areas.

"We continue to expand our infrastructure via an extensive network of 545 plus Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs). Complemented by the deployment of Passport Mobile Vans, we are actively bridging the last-mile connectivity gap. This brings reliable, flexible, and convenient services to the farthest corners and rural heartlands of our country. I am delighted to note that the annual passport issuance volume has surged to more than 138 lakh in FY 2025-26 compared to 83 lakh in FY 2013-14, a testament to Ministry's commitment towards meeting the aspirations of a globalising India," he wrote.

Jaishankar commended the dedicated workforce of the Ministry, the Central Passport Organisation, and partner entities for their contributions and reaffirmed the guiding principle of the program: Surakshit Passport, Sugam Seva, Sashakt Nagrik (Secure Passport, Easy Service, Empowered Citizen).

Felicitations to all Passport Authorities in India and abroad on the occasion of the 14th Passport Seva Divas. The rollout of Passport Seva Programme 2.0, introduction of chip-enabled e-Passports, opening of new PSKs and POPSKs, and record levels of passport issuance are… pic.twitter.com/20zISWwlfZ — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 24, 2026

The Indian Embassies in Japan and Muscat reshared the External Affairs Minister's message, reaffirming the core principle of the Passport Seva Programme.

"'Let us rededicate ourselves today to the guiding principle of Surakshit Passport, Sugam Seva, Sashakt Nagrik. Together, let us continue to innovate, simplify rules, and relentlessly strive toward setting a global standard in citizen-centric public service delivery.' A special message from EAM @DrSJaishankar on the occasion of the #14 Passport Sewa Divas," the Indian Embassy in Tokyo wrote on X.

＼＼”Let us rededicate ourselves today to the guiding principle of Surakshit Passport, Sugam Seva, Sashakt Nagrik. Together, let us continue to innovate, simplify rules, and relentlessly strive toward setting a global standard in citizen-centric public service delivery.“／／ A… pic.twitter.com/whnhMGHt3o — インド大使館 || India in Japan 🇮🇳 (@IndianEmbTokyo) June 24, 2026

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Muscat shared Jaishankar's message and captioned the post, "Message from the Hon'ble External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on the occasion of the 14th Passport Seva Divas, 2026."

Last week, the Ministry of External Affairs organised a three-day Annual Regional Passport Officers' (RPO) Conference at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan (SSB) in New Delhi from June 17-19, 2026, to mark the enactment of the Passports Act, 1967 and as part of celebrations of the Passport Seva Divas.

During the conference, detailed discussions were held on several issues, including Passport Seva Programme, human resource development, capacity building, grievance handling mechanism, POPSK matters, security-related issues, etc., with an aim of imparting faster, secure and hassle-free passport services to citizens. (ANI)

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