EAM Jaishankar holds bilateral meetings on sidelines of Raisina Dialogue 2025

New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in a series of high-level bilateral meetings on the sidelines of Raisina Dialogue 2025, discussing key areas of cooperation with counterparts from Liechtenstein, Cuba, Moldova, Norway, and Georgia.

During his meeting with Dominique Hasler, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Education & Sport of Liechtenstein, Jaishankar reviewed the progress of the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), cooperation within the United Nations, and developments related to Ukraine.

"Discussed the progress of TEPA, our cooperation in the UN and the Ukraine situation," Jaishankar posted on X (formerly Twitter).

On the sidelines of the conference, Jaishankar also met Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Eduardo Martinez Diaz, where they deliberated on development cooperation, particularly in healthcare and traditional medicine. "Raisina 2025 provided an opportunity to meet DPM Eduardo Martinez Diaz of Cuba. Discussed our development cooperation, especially in health and traditional medicine," Jaishankar wrote on X.

Strengthening India-Moldova ties was also on the agenda, as Jaishankar met with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi.

The two sides explored avenues to enhance bilateral and multilateral cooperation, culminating in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on agriculture. "A good meeting with Deputy PM & FM Mihai Popsoi of Moldova. Discussed the advancement of our bilateral and multilateral relations. Today's signing of the MoU on agriculture will further enhance our cooperation," he posted.

Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide also held discussions with Jaishankar, focusing on TEPA implementation, blue economy, and education collaboration, as well as Ukraine-related developments. "A warm meeting with FM Norway Espen Barth Eide this afternoon. Discussed implementation of TEPA, blue economy & education cooperation and Ukraine-related developments," Jaishankar wrote.

Additionally, Jaishankar met with Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili, where both sides explored ways to enhance political, trade, investment, tourism, and education cooperation. "Nice to meet FM Maka Botchorishvili on the sidelines of #Raisina2025. Explored opportunities for advancing our political, trade, investment, tourism and education cooperation," he posted.

Upon meeting Slovakia Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar, Jaishankar shared on X: "Glad to meet FM Slovakia Juraj Blanar this evening. Spoke about trade, investment, mobility, education, infrastructure and culture. Appreciate receiving a Slovak translation of the Upanishad."

Raisina Dialogue, India's premier conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, is organised by the Ministry of External Affairs. The 10th edition of the summit began on 17 March, with today marking its conclusion. (ANI)

