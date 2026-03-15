EAM Jaishankar holds talks on West Asia developments with FM of Saudi Arabia

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said he held a telephonic call with the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, Faisal bin Farhan.

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The two discussed the ongoing developments in the region.

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In a post on X, he said, "Had a telecon last night with FM Faisal bin Farhan of Saudi Arabia. Discussed ongoing developments related to the conflict in West Asia."

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https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2033172947700158574?s=20

Jaishankar also held a call with Abdullah Bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE.

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In a post on X, he said, "Spoke last night to DPM & FM Abdullah Bin Zayed of UAE. Exchanged views on various aspects of the regional situation."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2033174276908703881?s=20

The Foreign Ministry of Saudi Arabia said in a statement, "His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a phone call from the External Affairs Minister of the Republic of India, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. During the call, they discussed developments in the region and ongoing efforts in this regard."

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Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, in an interview with the Al-Araby Al-Jadeed newspaper, said that his country is ready to form an investigative committee with regional countries for investigations into airstrikes, reported Iran's semi-official news agency Fars News.

"We are ready to form an investigation committee with regional countries regarding the targets that have been attacked. Our attacks only target US bases and interests in the region," Araghchi said.

Araghchi's statement comes after Saudi Arabia intercepted at least 10 drones.

The Saudi Ministry of Defence confirmed that four drones were intercepted and destroyed within the Riyadh metropolitan area on Sunday, adding to a total of 10 drones neutralised across the capital and eastern regions today. This follows a separate success just an hour prior, where two other drones were downed in the east of the country.

Preceding these latest incidents, the ministry reported that its forces had already neutralised seven drones across the same regions. These operations highlight the persistent efforts of Saudi air defences to protect central and eastern territories, with officials also confirming the "interception and destruction of a drone" detected over the "Al-Jawf region" in the north.

The kingdom has faced a relentless series of aerial threats since the commencement of joint US-Israeli military operations against Iran on February 28. During this period, Saudi Arabia has been repeatedly targeted by waves of Iranian drones and missiles. According to Al Jazeera, the ongoing attacks have resulted in at least two deaths and 12 injuries.

Kuwait's Defence Ministry said three drones have targeted Kuwait International Airport, causing damage to the radar system. It added that the country's armed forces destroyed five additional drones, as per Al Jazeera.

The country also reported a drone strike on a military facility in Kuwait used by Italian and US forces.

"This morning, Ali Al Salem base in Kuwait, which hosts American and Italian personnel and capabilities, was the target of a drone attack," Chief of the Defence General Staff Luciano Portolano said in a statement posted by the Italian military on X.

According to the Italian military, the drone struck a shelter used by the Italian Task Force Air. Officials said the impact destroyed a remotely piloted aircraft stationed at the base, Al Jazeera reported.

"At the time of the attack, all personnel were safe and uninjured," the statement said.

The incident follows a drone attack last week on an Italian military site in Erbil in northern Iraq, where Rome also has a presence. No injuries were reported in that attack either, but Italy withdrew about 300 troops in its wake, as per Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the regime is not in a war of survival, in an interview with CBS, adding that the regime is "stable and strong enough."

Araghchi also shared the report of US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, trying to raise funds for his private equity fund.

https://x.com/araghchi/status/2033207695289827625?s=20

In a post on X, he said, "I've been told that family of a U.S. soldier killed in the war of choice on Iran is relying on public donations. As fair and equitable deal was within reach, those providing poor advice to POTUS are responsible for bloodshed. This war is imposed on both Americans and Iranians."

Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Ali Larijani, said that Iran has no war with the Americans.

https://x.com/alilarijani_ir/status/2033119770237645261?s=20

In a post on X, he said, "I've heard that the remaining members of Epstein's network have devised a conspiracy to create an incident similar to 9/11 and blame Iran for it. Iran fundamentally opposes such terrorist schemes and has no war with the American people." (ANI)

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