EAM Jaishankar holds talks with Austrian counterpart Beate Meinl-Reisinger in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held talks with Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger in New Delhi, exploring new avenues of cooperation in space, skilling and startups, alongside discussions on trade, investment, technology, infrastructure and education.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Glad to meet Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger @BMeinlin New Delhi today. Had in depth conversation on various facets of our enhanced partnership including trade, investments, infrastructure, technology, education and culture.”

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“Also spoke about new avenues in startups, space, skilling and mobility. Exchanged views on global developments and their impacts, as well as our multilateral cooperation. Our discussions reflected the warmth of our friendly ties,” he added.

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During the meeting, Jaishankar highlighted the potential for India and Austria to work together towards international peace and security amid the evolving global situation.

“These are also, of course, complicated times in the world, and it's natural that India and Austria, who have such a warm and friendly relationship, that we would discuss many of those issues and see how we can together contribute to international peace and security,” he said in his opening remarks.

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Recalling Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker's visit to India in April, Jaishankar said the discussions provided an opportunity to review progress on the understandings and agreements reached during the visit.

He also congratulated Austria on becoming a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, expressing India's interest in continuing cooperation within the UN framework.

On bilateral economic engagement, Jaishankar said cooperation between the two countries was progressing well but had considerable scope for further growth. He highlighted deepening people-to-people exchanges and collaboration in science and technology and climate-related issues.

The External Affairs Minister also referred to India's expanding engagement with the European Union and expressed hope for the conclusion and entry into force of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement in the coming months.

“Our strategic, our security, defence partnership is advancing. So, I do think we have a good agenda before us,” he added.

Meinl-Reisinger is on an official visit to India from October 27 to November 2, during which she is engaging with Indian leaders to strengthen bilateral cooperation. (ANI)

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