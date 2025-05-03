DT
Home / World / EAM Jaishankar holds talks with European Commission VP, discusses Pahalgam terror attack

EAM Jaishankar holds talks with European Commission VP, discusses Pahalgam terror attack

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with Vice President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas and discussed the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, where 26 people were killed.
New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with Vice President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas and discussed the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, where 26 people were killed.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Good to speak with EU HRVP Kaja Kallas this evening. Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Welcome European Union's strong condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations."

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed grief for the lives lost in the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism.

"Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar today. The Secretary expressed his sorrow for the lives lost in the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism," read a statement of US Secretary of State spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

Rubio further encouraged India to work with Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and maintain peace and security in South Asia.

"He also encouraged India to work with Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and maintain peace and security in South Asia," the statement added.

Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with US counterpart Marco Rubio on Wednesday and discussed the recent terrorist attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. He also stated that the attack's perpetrators, backers, and planners must be brought to justice.

"Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio yesterday. Its perpetrators, backers, and planners must be brought to justice," Jaishankar posted on X.

During the talks, Rubio reaffirmed the United States' commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism. Expressing his sorrow for the lives lost in the "horrific terrorist attack" in Pahalgam, Rubio also encouraged India to work with Pakistan to "de-escalate tensions" and maintain peace and security in South Asia, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)


