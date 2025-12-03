DT
Home / World / EAM Jaishankar interacts with IFS officer trainees and two Bhutanese diplomats

EAM Jaishankar interacts with IFS officer trainees and two Bhutanese diplomats

ANI
Updated At : 06:25 AM Dec 03, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar interacted with Indian Foreign Service Officer Trainees of the 2025 batch and two Bhutanese diplomats.

Jaishankar shared his diplomatic experiences and encouraged them to develop the skills and aptitude for their calling.

"Delighted to interact with Indian Foreign Service Officer Trainees of the 2025 batch and two Bhutanese diplomats. Shared my diplomatic experiences and encouraged them to develop the skills and aptitude for their calling. Extended my good wishes as they begin their careers in service," S Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Earlier, Jaishankar extended greetings to Laos on the Golden Jubilee of its National Day and reaffirmed India's commitment to deepening bilateral ties.

In a post on X, he said, "Felicitations to FM Thongsavanh Phomvihane, the Government and people of Lao PDR on the Golden Jubilee of their National Day." He added that India remains committed to strengthening ties with Laos, stating, "Dedicated to advancing our civilizational bonds."

Strengthening this message, Jaishankar highlighted ongoing cultural cooperation by sharing images of before-and-after restoration work carried out by India at the Vat Phou World Heritage site in the Lao People's Democratic Republic.

According to the visuals, the Archaeological Survey of India is undertaking efforts for "restoration and conservation of the Vat Phou World Heritage site in Lao PDR."

These images underscore India's continued cultural outreach and partnership with Laos, particularly in preserving shared heritage and historical legacy.

Further building on cooperation this year, the Indian government extended a grant of approximately USD 1 million to the Lao People's Democratic Republic under the India-UN Development Partnership Fund.

The support, provided on February 28, reflects India's sustained engagement in development, heritage conservation and capacity-building initiatives in Laos.

This grant will support the project titled "Strengthening Large-Scale Food Fortification: The Case of Investing in Rice Fortification." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

