EAM Jaishankar joins Ghana ministers in planting sapling to mark ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam,’ ‘Tree for Life’ initiatives

Accra [Ghana], October 7 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday (local time) joined Ghana Foreign Minister Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa and Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu in planting a Frangipani (Plumeria) sapling, paying tribute to the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign and Ghana’s ‘Tree for Life’ initiative.

"Joined FM Ghana Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa and Minister of Education Haruna Iddrisu in planting Frangipani (Plumeria) sapling, a tribute to ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ and Ghana’s ‘Tree for Life’ initiative. A symbol of our commitment to sustainable development," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Advertisement

The tree-planting event came during Jaishankar’s official visit to Ghana, the first leg of his three-nation tour of Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire and Ethiopia from October 6 to 10.

Advertisement

The ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 5, 2024, on the occasion of World Environment Day. The initiative combines environmental responsibility with a tribute to mothers, encouraging people to plant a tree in their mother’s name.

PM Modi launched the campaign by planting a Peepal tree at Buddha Jayanti Park in the national capital and highlighted the importance of collective efforts towards environmental protection and sustainable development.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar held wide-ranging discussions with Ghana's Foreign Minister on strengthening the India-Ghana Comprehensive Partnership.

The two sides discussed cooperation in trade, investments, development, pharmaceuticals, capacity building, defence, technology and people-to-people ties.

Jaishankar also said the two ministers discussed advancing multilateral cooperation and deepening India's engagement with the African Union and ECOWAS.

As part of his Ghana visit, Jaishankar also witnessed the exchange of two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) covering cooperation in scientific research, academics, capacity building and agricultural research and education.

The agreements involve the Zoological Survey of India and the University of Ghana for cooperation in academics, scientific research and capacity building, and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research and Ghana’s CSIR-Crops Research Institute for cooperation in agricultural research and education.

Jaishankar also met Ghana President John Dramani Mahama and discussed the "strong momentum" in the India-Ghana partnership following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's landmark visit to Ghana last year.

"An honour to call on President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana this afternoon. Conveyed warm greetings from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We spoke about the strong momentum in India-Ghana partnership following the landmark visit of PM Modi last year," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

He also said he appreciated Mahama’s vision for Ghana’s development and his positive outlook on deepening the Comprehensive Partnership between the two countries across diverse domains.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Jaishankar's three-nation visit is aimed at reviewing bilateral ties of friendship and cooperation with Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire and Ethiopia. Discussions during the visit cover trade and economic relations, development cooperation, capacity building and people-to-people ties, besides regional and global matters of mutual interest.

The MEA said the visit reflects India's commitment to deepening its partnership with Africa and furthering its solidarity with the Global South. During his visit to Addis Ababa, Jaishankar will also chair the Regional Heads of Mission Conference. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)