EAM Jaishankar meets Dy Foreign Minister of Italy

New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met Deputy Foreign Minister of Italy, Maria Tripodi and had conversations on India-Italy strategic partnership.

The two leaders talked on ongoing efforts to build on the partnership between both the nations.

In a post on X, he said, "Received Deputy FM Maria Tripodi of Italy in Delhi this afternoon. Good conversation on India-Italy strategic partnership and ongoing efforts to further build on them."

Advertisement

Received Deputy FM @tripodimaria of Italy in Delhi this afternoon. Good conversation on 🇮🇳 🇮🇹 strategic partnership and ongoing efforts to further build on them. pic.twitter.com/4fsOTPAMfw — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 17, 2025

Tripodi said in a post on X that Jaishankar and she held excellent discussion on bilateral relations and strengthening of strategic partnership.

"Maria Tripodi continues the mission on #DiplomaziadellaCrescita in India. This morning she met the Foreign Minister Jaishankar in Delhi. Excellent discussion on bilateral relations and strengthening of strategic partnership."

Advertisement

🇮🇹🇮🇳 SdS @tripodimaria prosegue la missione su #DiplomaziadellaCrescita in India. Stamani ha incontrato a Delhi il Ministro degli Esteri @DrSJaishankar. Eccellente confronto su relazioni bilaterali e rafforzamento partenariato strategico. pic.twitter.com/qKiJVRI36g — Farnesina 🇮🇹 (@ItalyMFA) February 17, 2025

Earlier in the day, Tripodi arrived in Delhi.

"Just arrived in Delhi for an intense mission focusing on growth diplomacy and bilateral relations," she said in a post on X.

📍@ItalyinIndia . Appena arrivata a Delhi per un’intensa missione con al centro diplomazia della crescita e relazioni bilaterali🇮🇹🇮🇳. @ItalyMFA pic.twitter.com/RoGW3PpgkL — Maria Tripodi (@tripodimaria) February 17, 2025

Meanwhile on January 19, India and Italy reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in multilateral fora against terrorism and organised crime during the 5th meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The meeting that took place on January 16 and 17 in Rome was co-chaired by Joint Secretary for Counter Terrorism in MEA KD Dewal and Senior Deputy Director for Political Affairs and Director for Security of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Alessandro Azzoni.

According to the MEA, the two nations committed to cooperation in tackling terrorism and organised crime in multilateral fora, including the United Nations, the Global Counterterrorism Forum (GCTF), and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

"The dialogue between the two strategic partner countries reaffirmed commitment to strengthen cooperation in the multilateral fora, including in the UN, GCTF and FATF. The two sides also discussed ways and means to advance the ongoing negotiations on various bilateral agreements," the MEA statement read. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)