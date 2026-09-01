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Home / World / EAM Jaishankar meets Foreign Ministers of several SCO nations on sidelines of Bishkek summit

EAM Jaishankar meets Foreign Ministers of several SCO nations on sidelines of Bishkek summit

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ANI
Updated At : 04:12 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], September 1 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met counterparts from several countries on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, to discuss bolstering bilateral cooperation.

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During the summit, the foreign minister met with his counterparts from China, Russia, Iran, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

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Following his engagement with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Jaishankar posted on X, "Good to meet Politburo member and Foreign Minister Wang Yi of China today in Bishkek." This meeting followed extensive discussions held weeks prior in Manila in July between Jaishankar and Wang concerning bilateral relations, border stability and key regional and global developments.

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Additionally, the EAM held brief interactions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the summit, sharing on X, "A quick catch-up with FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi of Iran and FM Sergei Lavrov of Russia on sidelines of SCO Summit 2026."

This followed a wide-ranging conversation last week between Jaishankar and Lavrov in Moscow regarding bilateral cooperation, regional hotspots, global challenges and multilateral issues, as well as a meeting in May where Jaishankar met Araghchi in New Delhi to exchange perspectives on West Asia and bilateral matters of mutual interest.

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Furthermore, the External Affairs Minister posted a photograph of himself meeting with Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov in Bishkek. The two leaders were seen exchanging a warm hug. "Nice to meet Bakhtiyor Saidov, Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan in Bishkek today," he posted.

This follows a detailed review of their bilateral strategic partnership undertaken by Jaishankar and Saidov last month during Saidov's three-day visit to New Delhi, after which Jaishankar wrote on X, "Great to meet my friend, Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov of Uzbekistan. Undertook a detailed review of our Strategic Partnership, with particular focus on energy, infrastructure, trade, defence, education and culture. We also discussed key regional challenges and exchanged views on expanding our multilateral cooperation."

Jaishankar also held talks with Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, noting, "A good discussion on the sidelines of the SCO Summit with FM Sirojiddin Muhriddin of Tajikistan." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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