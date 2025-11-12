DT
Home / World / EAM Jaishankar meets German, French, Brazilian counterparts on sidelines of G7 Foreign Ministers' Meet

ANI
Updated At : 06:25 AM Nov 12, 2025 IST
Niagara [Canada], November 12 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his counterparts from France, Germany and Brazil on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Minister's Meet taking place in Canada and held discussions on deepening cooperation.

EAM Jaishankar and German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul held discussions on advancing the strategic partnership, India-EU ties, and exchanged views on West Asia, Afghanistan, and the Indo-Pacific.

EAM said, "Great to meet FM @JoWadephul of Germany in Niagara today. Discussed advancing our Strategic Partnership and India-EU ties. Exchanged views on Middle East/West Asia, Indo-Pacific and Afghanistan."

Upon meeting French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, Jaishankar shared that the two leaders took stock of the strategic partnership, along with discussing the deepening of cooperation in multilateral and plurilateral formats.

"Glad to meet FM @jnbarrot of France. Took stock of our Strategic Partnership. Discussed deepening our cooperation in multilateral and plurilateral formats."

Jaishankar shared that in his meeting with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, the countries explored opportunities for greater trade, investment, health and tech cooperation.

In a post on X, he said, "Good to see FM Mauro Vieira of Brazil this afternoon. Recognized the recent progress in our bilateral cooperation. We are actively exploring opportunities for greater trade, investment, health and technology cooperation.

He also met UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meet in Canada. The leaders affirmed the India-UK Vision 2035 for further strengthening cooperation between New Delhi and London across key sectors.

In a post on X on Wednesday (local time), Jaishankar said, "Glad to meet UK Foreign Secretary @YvetteCooperMP on the sidelines of #G7 FMM in Canada today. Acknowledged the positive momentum in our relations and reaffirmed the India-UK Vision 2035 for further deepening cooperation across key areas."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is visiting Canada from November 11 to 13 to participate in the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting with Outreach Partners, at the invitation of Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand, according to an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

EAM's participation in the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting reflects India's continued commitment to working with international partners in addressing global challenges and bolstering the voice of the Global South in international fora.

The gathering brings together ministers from G7 member countries Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union along with several outreach nations including India, Australia, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, South Korea, South Africa, and Ukraine. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

