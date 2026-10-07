EAM Jaishankar meets Ghana’s FM to boost strategic ties in trade, defence, and technology

Accra [Ghana], October 7 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met with Ghana’s Foreign Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, to deliberate on vital strategies aimed at expanding the bilateral partnership between the two nations.

Emphasising their shared developmental objectives and historical solidarity as Global South partners, both dignitaries focused on deepening cooperation across several sectors, including trade, investments, development assistance, pharmaceuticals, capacity building, defence, and technology.

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"Held wide ranging discussions with Foreign Minister @S_OkudzetoAblak of Ghana. As Global South partners, both India and Ghana share common development aspirations and historic solidarity. Discussed advancing our Comprehensive Partnership in trade, investments, development, pharmaceuticals, capacity building, defence, technology and people to people domains. Also spoke about advancing our multilateral cooperation and deepening India’s engagement with the African Union and ECOWAS," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

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EAM Jaishankar arrived in Accra earlier on Tuesday as New Delhi seeks fruitful discussions to further consolidate relations between the two capitals.

"Delighted to arrive in Accra, Ghana today. Appreciate the warm welcome by FM Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa. Look forward to productive engagements to advance our Comprehensive Partnership," EAM Jaishankar stated on X.

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On Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ghana noted that the visit by India's External Affairs Minister would offer an ideal platform to reaffirm shared values and enduring solidarity.

"The Minister of External Affairs of India, His Excellency Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, will pay an Official visit to Ghana from 6th to 7th October 2026 at the invitation of Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa. Ghana looks forward to hosting His Excellency Dr. S. Jaishankar on this historic visit, which will afford the two countries the opportunity to renew their inseparable bond of solidarity and shared values," the ministry stated.

"During the visit, Ghana and India will hold discussions that will advance their relations in pharmaceutical development within the framework of President (John Dramani) Mahama’s Accra Reset philosophy; deepening agricultural cooperation in mechanisation and value addition; support for President Mahama’s industrialisation and job creation agenda; and expanding scholarships and IT partnerships," the statement added.

Following his engagements in Ghana, EAM Jaishankar is scheduled to visit Côte d’Ivoire and Ethiopia as part of his five-day official visit designed to strengthen ties with the three African nations. (ANI)

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