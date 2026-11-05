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Home / World / EAM Jaishankar meets Guyana President, announces USD 500 million Line of Credit extension

EAM Jaishankar meets Guyana President, announces USD 500 million Line of Credit extension

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ANI
Updated At : 09:32 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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St John's [Antigua and Barbuda], November 5 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met Guyana President Irfaan Ali and reviewed the bilateral cooperation between the two nations, including an agreement on Digital Public Infrastructure and the functioning of a UPI-like system in Guyana.

In an X post, Jaishankar announced an extension of a USD 500 million Line of Credit for roads, health & defence projects.

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He wrote, "Delighted to meet with President Dr Irfaan Ali of Guyana. @presidentaligy Reviewed the steady progress in our bilateral cooperation, especially after PM @narendramodi’s visit in 2024. Announced extention of USD 500 mn Line of Credit for roads, health & defence projects."

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He added that the two leaders signed agreements for supply & installation of MSEs manufacturing projects, grant assistance for implementation of Quick Impact Projects.

"Signed agreements on supply & installation of MSEs manufacturing projects, grant assistance for implementation of Quick Impact Projects, and cooperation in Digital Public Infrastructure & functioning of a UPI-like System in Guyana," the X post read.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Guyana in November 2024, during which the two countries fostered ties for Digital Public Infrastructure and creating a supportive ecosystem for farmers, particularly smallholders.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2026 in Antigua and Barbuda, EAM Jaishankar also met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

He also met United Kingdom Prime Minister Andy Burnham and discussed ways to strengthen the economic partnership between the two countries in the context of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

“Pleased to meet PM @andyburnham of the United Kingdom on the sidelines of #CHOGM2026. Conveyed PM @narendramodi’s warm wishes. Discussed strengthening our economic partnership in the context of CETA, as well as the global landscape,” he posted on X. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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