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Home / World / EAM Jaishankar meets IFS '10 batch undergoing Mid-Career Training Program-II

EAM Jaishankar meets IFS '10 batch undergoing Mid-Career Training Program-II

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ANI
Updated At : 12:38 AM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met colleagues from the Indian Foreign Service 2010 batch undergoing Mid-Career Training Program-II.

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Jaishankar underscored the importance of preparing a foreign policy for Viksit Bharat.

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In a post on X, he said, "Delighted to meet colleagues from the Indian Foreign Service 2010 batch undergoing Mid-Career Training Program-II. Underscored the importance of preparing a foreign policy for Viksit Bharat. As they assume greater responsibilities in service, their experience, capabilities and judgements become all the more important. Wish them all the best in the years ahead."

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The Mid-Career Training Program-II for IFS Officers of 2010 Batch commenced at Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service (SSIFS) on June 22, 2026.

In a post on X, SSIFS stated, "Mid-Career Training Program-II for IFS Officers of 2010 Batch commenced at SSIFS today, on 22 June 2026. The program began with the call on Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri, where he emphasized the journey from success to significance."

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Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri underscored the need for skill-building, including in AI.

In a post on X, the SSIFS said, "FS underscored the need for skill-building, including in AI, while safeguarding security and human judgment. FS also highlighted the importance of financial and administrative diligence, alignment with national priorities, and the role of effective communication in Diplomacy. In a way he guided the officers with the trinity of Creativity through Technology Diplomacy, Sustenance through Traditional Diplomacy, and Reforms through Transformational Diplomacy."

MCTP Phase-II accelerates the transition of an officer from functional specialist to strategic leader. It prompts officers to rethink their most basic assumptions, facilitates them to refine their judgment, and provides an opportunity to enhance their skill sets.

MCTP II addresses the core needs of catching up with emerging foreign policy issues by providing some domain specialization, exposure to domestic issues of relevance and modern management tools for developing leadership skills. It brings together scholars, researchers, and practitioners to assess the role of global, regional and national actors in addressing issues of global significance and to critically analyze the expected roles of officers who are shortly going to assume higher responsibilities. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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