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Home / World / EAM Jaishankar meets Jamaican PM Holness; hands over BHISHM Cubes to bolster bilateral ties and disaster readiness

EAM Jaishankar meets Jamaican PM Holness; hands over BHISHM Cubes to bolster bilateral ties and disaster readiness

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ANI
Updated At : 08:00 AM May 05, 2026 IST
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Kingston [Jamaica], May 5 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness to explore avenues for enhancing "political, economic and people-to-people cooperation."

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During the meeting, which took place on Monday, the External Affairs Minister also shared warm wishes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Jamaican leader.

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Taking to the social media platform X, Jaishankar noted that he was "Pleased to call on Prime Minister @AndrewHolnessJM in Kingston. Conveyed the greetings of PM @narendramodi."

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He added that the two leaders "Discussed deepening our political, economic and people-to-people cooperation. Value his commitment towards further strengthening India-Jamaica relations."

As a gesture of bilateral support, Jaishankar presented Jamaica with 10 BHISHM (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita & Maitri) Cubes. The handover occurred in the presence of Prime Minister Holness, Health Minister Christopher Tufton, and Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson Smith.

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Describing the utility of the medical units, the Minister stated: "The BHISHM Cube mobile hospital system, designed for rapid deployment, will help Jamaica during disasters and emergencies. The gift of these cubes is a statement of friendship, a commitment to disaster preparedness, and an outcome of innovation."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2051352466852348131?s=20

Jaishankar reached Kingston on Saturday evening, initiating a nine-day diplomatic tour that includes Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago. The visit is intended to bolster India's strategic and cultural connections with Caribbean countries.

Earlier, the Minister engaged with the Indian diaspora, highlighting India's domestic progress in infrastructure, human development, and technology-led governance.

The visit also celebrated the shared sporting heritage of the two nations. India gifted a new scoreboard to the Sabina Park cricket ground in Kingston, the nation's sole Test venue.

The Minister noted that the "cricket bond" remains a vital cultural link, expressing his wish that the new scoreboard would record "memorable innings" that reflect the "enduring friendship" between the two nations.

Jamaican icons such as Chris Gayle, Courtney Walsh, and Michael Holding have historically been instrumental in the West Indies' global cricket legacy, a connection that continues to resonate with Indian fans. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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