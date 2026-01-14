EAM Jaishankar meets Macron aide Emmanuel Bonne; discusses India-France strategic partnership

New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron, in New Delhi and discussed further strengthening the India-France strategic partnership.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "A pleasure meeting Amb Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to the President of France. Exchanged views on further strengthening the India-France strategic partnership."

He added that they also discussed "key takeaways" from his recent visit to Paris and Bonne's engagements in Delhi.

The meeting came as India and France on Tuesday reiterated their commitment to the strategic partnership during the 38th India-France Strategic Dialogue, co-chaired by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Adviser to the French President, in New Delhi.

The two sides discussed ongoing bilateral initiatives across security, defence, technology, space and civil nuclear cooperation. They also explored opportunities for joint development and collaboration in the spirit of "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat".

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the dialogue also covered the evolving geopolitical situation, along with regional and international issues of common concern.

The two sides reviewed preparations for the forthcoming visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to India.

India and France also underscored the importance of closer cooperation to address challenges in the global security environment, with the aim of advancing peace and stability, the MEA said. (ANI)

