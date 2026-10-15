EAM Jaishankar meets UAE Deputy PM Al-Nahyan, discusses bilateral and global issues

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held a meeting with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Abdullah Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, during which the two leaders exchanged perspectives on bilateral and global issues in the spirit of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "A warm and productive meeting with DPM & FM @ABZayed of UAE. Exchanged perspectives on bilateral and global issues in the spirit of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

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A warm and productive meeting with DPM & FM @ABZayed of UAE. Exchanged perspectives on bilateral and global issues in the spirit of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. 🇮🇳 🇦🇪 https://t.co/u8RiMFSUPQ — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 14, 2026

Jaishankar also joined Abdullah Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan for the 'Middle East session' of the Raisina Dialogue in Abu Dhabi, titled 'The World Ahead: Power, Purpose & Possibility'.

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In another post on X, the External Affairs Minister said, "A great pleasure to join UAE DPM & FM Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan @ABZayed for the @raisinadialogue Middle East session on ‘The World Ahead: Power, Purpose & Possibility’ in Abu Dhabi."

A great pleasure to join UAE DPM & FM Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan @ABZayed for the @raisinadialogue Middle East session on ‘The World Ahead: Power, Purpose & Possibility’ in Abu Dhabi. In our conversation, underscored that: ✅ It is important to recognize the increasing pace of change in the global order. Reflects both long term trends and immediate shocks. ✅ Countries respond as per their specific situation. New partnerships and fresh options are inevitably explored in that pursuit. ✅ This involves going beyond traditional comfort zones and developing sharper strategic awareness. ✅ The reform of multilateralism is urgent. It can be supported through stronger minilateralism. ✅ The 🇮🇳 🇦🇪 partnership of the last decade is a great example of our two nations responding to the changing global environment. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 14, 2026

During the conversation, Jaishankar highlighted the increasing pace of change in the global order, noting that it reflected both long-term trends and immediate shocks.

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"It is important to recognise the increasing pace of change in the global order. Reflects both long-term trends and immediate shocks," he said.

He noted that countries were exploring new partnerships and alternatives in response to their specific circumstances.

"Countries respond as per their specific situation. New partnerships and fresh options are inevitably explored in that pursuit," Jaishankar said.

Emphasising the need for greater strategic awareness, he added, "This involves going beyond traditional comfort zones and developing sharper strategic awareness."

Jaishankar also called for urgent reform of multilateral institutions and highlighted the role of smaller groupings in supporting that process.

"The reform of multilateralism is urgent. It can be supported through stronger minilateralism," he said.

Referring to the India-UAE relationship, Jaishankar said the partnership between the two countries over the past decade demonstrated how they responded to changes in the global environment.

"The India-UAE partnership of the last decade is a great example of our two nations responding to the changing global environment," he added.

Earlier, Jaishankar met Georgia's Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili on the sidelines of his official visit to the UAE and discussed business, connectivity, culture and people-to-people ties.

In an X post on Wednesday, Jaishankar said, "Glad to meet FM Maka Botchorishvili @MakaB__ of Georgia."

"Our ties, including in trade, tourism & education, have been expanding. Discussed further deepening cooperation in business, connectivity, culture & people-to-people domains. Also talked about current regional developments," he added.

Jaishankar arrived in Abu Dhabi for a three-day visit (October 14-16) to the UAE to review the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and attend the 2nd Raisina Middle East Forum.

Upon arrival, Jaishankar was welcomed by the UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, Reem Al Hashimy.

"Arrived in Abu Dhabi. Thank Minister Reem Al Hashimy for the warm welcome. Look forward to my discussions," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

The visit comes amid ongoing tensions in West Asia. (ANI)

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