EAM Jaishankar meets UNGA President Baerbock in New Delhi; discusses UN reforms, global challenges

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Annalena Baerbock, President of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, in the national capital and held discussions on key global issues, including UN reforms, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), artificial intelligence and the West Asia conflict.

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In a post on X, Jaishankar said it was a pleasure to host Baerbock and noted that their talks focused on "UN80, SDGs, AI implications and the West Asia conflict".

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He underscored the importance of reformed multilateralism that reflects contemporary global realities, particularly the concerns and aspirations of the Global South.

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"A pleasure to host UNGA President Annalena Baerbock this afternoon in New Delhi. Discussed UN80, SDGs, AI implications and the West Asia conflict. Underscored the need for reformed multilateralism reflective of today's realities, particularly of the Global South," the post read.

Jaishankar also expressed appreciation for Baerbock's leadership and contributions in her current role at the UNGA.

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Earlier in the day, the UNGA President paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in the national capital, marking the commencement of her official two-day visit to the country.

"Honouring the timeless ideals of Bapu. UNGA President Ms Annalena Baerbock commenced her visit to India by paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat today," The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated in a post on X.

The UNGA President arrived in New Delhi on Monday following an invitation from EAM Jaishankar.

Welcoming the dignitary, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that the visit "reaffirms India's steadfast engagement with the UN".

According to the MEA, her itinerary includes an interactive session with representatives from the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MEITY) focused on the "governance and regulation of Artificial Intelligence (AI)."

The UNGA President is also slated to meet the UN team in India, headed by Resident Coordinator Stefan Priesner. This visit represents the second major UN engagement in India this year, following Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' attendance at the "AI Impact Summit" in February.

While this is Baerbock's first visit in her capacity as the President of the General Assembly, she has previously engaged with India as Germany's foreign minister.

The UNGA President is expected to depart for China upon the conclusion of her engagements in India. (ANI)

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