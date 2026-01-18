EAM Jaishankar meets US Senator Steve Daines

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday met with US Senator Steve Daines, who is currently on a visit to India.

Advertisement

"A pleasure meeting Senator @SteveDaines this morning in Delhi. A wide ranging and open discussion on our bilateral relationship and its strategic significance," Jaishankar said

Advertisement

Previously, on Thursday, indian envoy to the US Kwatra met with Senator Daines and discussed the bilateral relationship.

Advertisement

In a post on X, he said, "Honored to welcome and host Senator Steve Daines at India House. We discussed various facets of our bilateral partnership, including developments in trade, technology and innovation, and the evolving global landscape. Deeply appreciate and value his useful insights and strong support for the bilateral relationship."

Daines' India visit comes as Sergio Gor, took charge as US Ambassador to India.

Advertisement

It also comes at a time when New Delhi and Washington discuss a meeting between Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio next month as both sides have resumed talks on a trade agreement.

Earlier, the MEA provided details of the first conversation between the external affairs minister and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during which the two leaders discussed a wide range of bilateral issues, including trade, critical minerals, defence, civil nuclear cooperation and energy, and also exchanged perspectives on regional developments.

Addressing a weekly media briefing in the national capital, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "This conversation happened on the 13th of January. This was the first conversation between the two leaders. They discussed a range of bilateral issues, including trade, critical minerals, defence, civil nuclear cooperation, and energy. They also exchanged perspectives on regional developments."

The conversation was also referenced by Jaishankar, who on Tuesday spoke with Rubio and later shared details in a post on X, stating, "Just concluded a good conversation with Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Discussed trade, critical minerals, nuclear cooperation, defence and energy," adding that the two leaders agreed to remain in touch on these and other issues.

The call took place amid friction between New Delhi and Washington over trade negotiations and tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump over India's Russian oil purchases. India is currently being subjected to US tariffs of 50 per cent, even as it has been in talks with Washington since February last year, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit to the US capital. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)