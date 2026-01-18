DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / EAM Jaishankar meets US Senator Steve Daines

EAM Jaishankar meets US Senator Steve Daines

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:40 PM Jan 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday met with US Senator Steve Daines, who is currently on a visit to India.

Advertisement

"A pleasure meeting Senator @SteveDaines this morning in Delhi. A wide ranging and open discussion on our bilateral relationship and its strategic significance," Jaishankar said

Advertisement

Previously, on Thursday, indian envoy to the US Kwatra met with Senator Daines and discussed the bilateral relationship.

Advertisement

In a post on X, he said, "Honored to welcome and host Senator Steve Daines at India House. We discussed various facets of our bilateral partnership, including developments in trade, technology and innovation, and the evolving global landscape. Deeply appreciate and value his useful insights and strong support for the bilateral relationship."

Daines' India visit comes as Sergio Gor, took charge as US Ambassador to India.

Advertisement

It also comes at a time when New Delhi and Washington discuss a meeting between Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio next month as both sides have resumed talks on a trade agreement.

Earlier, the MEA provided details of the first conversation between the external affairs minister and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during which the two leaders discussed a wide range of bilateral issues, including trade, critical minerals, defence, civil nuclear cooperation and energy, and also exchanged perspectives on regional developments.

Addressing a weekly media briefing in the national capital, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "This conversation happened on the 13th of January. This was the first conversation between the two leaders. They discussed a range of bilateral issues, including trade, critical minerals, defence, civil nuclear cooperation, and energy. They also exchanged perspectives on regional developments."

The conversation was also referenced by Jaishankar, who on Tuesday spoke with Rubio and later shared details in a post on X, stating, "Just concluded a good conversation with Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Discussed trade, critical minerals, nuclear cooperation, defence and energy," adding that the two leaders agreed to remain in touch on these and other issues.

The call took place amid friction between New Delhi and Washington over trade negotiations and tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump over India's Russian oil purchases. India is currently being subjected to US tariffs of 50 per cent, even as it has been in talks with Washington since February last year, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit to the US capital. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts