Home / World / EAM Jaishankar meets young Nepalese leaders; highlights strong India-Nepal ties

EAM Jaishankar meets young Nepalese leaders; highlights strong India-Nepal ties

ANI
Updated At : 08:35 PM Aug 06, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met with a delegation of young political leaders from Nepal, underscoring the deep-rooted people-to-people linkages and close cooperation between the two nations.

Jaishankar expressed his pleasure at the engagement, stating, "Pleased to interact with a delegation of young political leaders from Nepal on a visit to India. Discussed our close cooperation and deep people-to-people linkages," in a post on X.

On Tuesday, the Nepal Embassy in India welcomed the delegation of political leaders.

"The Embassy welcomed the visiting delegation of Hon. Members of Parliament and leaders of political parties and held an interaction with them," the embassy stated in a post on X.

The delegation is part of the third cohort of the Observer Research Foundation's (ORF) 'Nepal Young Leaders' programme. The delegation will be in India from August 4 to August 12.

The India-Nepal relationship has witnessed steady growth over the past two decades, advancing across key pillars of bilateral cooperation. Both countries are now focused on strengthening mutual convergences to fully harness opportunities in trade, investment, people-to-people exchanges, and energy collaboration. Regular high-level engagements and a shared resolve to not allow occasional differences to derail progress have further reinforced this momentum.

According to ORF, the initiative aims to provide a platform for emerging Nepalese leaders to gain insights into India's ongoing transformations, engage with Indian policymakers and civil society, and expand their networks. This initiative is expected to further strengthen ties between the peoples and governments of both nations, while enhancing the delegates' understanding of India's economy, society, and polity.

"As the India-Nepal relationship has witnessed steady growth over the past two decades, advancing across key pillars of bilateral cooperation. In line with this vision of deepening cooperation, the initiative aims to provide a platform for emerging Nepal leaders to gain insights into India's ongoing transformations, engage with Indian policymakers and civil society, and expand their networks." ORF stated in a post on X. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

