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Home / World / EAM Jaishankar pledges to partner Suriname's growth and "jointly write the next chapter" of bilateral story

EAM Jaishankar pledges to partner Suriname's growth and "jointly write the next chapter" of bilateral story

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ANI
Updated At : 09:20 AM May 08, 2026 IST
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Paramaribo [Suriname], May 8 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the theme 'Partnership for Progress' in the Surinamese capital on Friday, where he emphasised India's burgeoning role on the world stage and the necessity of collaborative efforts for global advancement.

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Sharing details of the event on social media platform X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated, "Spoke on the theme 'Partnership for Progress' at Paramaribo this evening. Thank FM Melvin Bouva for his presence and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Suriname for organising the programme."

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During his address, the minister "made the case that a tough world nevertheless requires progress. And that is best achieved through partnerships." He further "highlighted the characteristics of a trusted partner who can reconcile national interest with global good."

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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also "described India's role in global politics in that context, focusing on our development partnerships, global workforce, first responder record, and new initiatives." He asserted that "it is this India that will partner Suriname in its growth trajectory and jointly write the next chapter of the India-Suriname story."

In a symbolic gesture at the diplomatic residence, the minister participated in an environmental drive, noting he was "very glad to plant a sapling at India House Suriname under #EkPedMaaKeNaam."

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This engagement follows the minister's visit on Thursday, where he handed over a fruit-processing facility in Paramaribo, established through Indian financial support. The facility was equipped with machinery funded by a USD 1 million Small and Medium Enterprises grant previously announced by the minister in 2025.

Speaking at the inauguration alongside Surinamese counterpart Melvin Bouva and Agriculture Minister Nike Noersalim, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar remarked, "This project also serves to underline a larger message of India as a partner of Suriname and of the Global South."

He noted that India's commitment to "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," signifying the world as one family, is expressed through tangible projects. "In the times to come, as Suriname advances in its quest for progress and prosperity, India will always be a reliable partner," the minister added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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