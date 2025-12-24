DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / EAM Jaishankar reiterates India's commitment to rebuild Sri Lanka post cyclone Ditwah havoc

EAM Jaishankar reiterates India's commitment to rebuild Sri Lanka post cyclone Ditwah havoc

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:00 PM Dec 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday highlighted India's Neighbourhood First policy and reiterated India's support in rebuilding Sri Lanka after the havoc caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

Advertisement

Jaishankar said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Vision MAHASAGAR, Operation Sagar Bandhu was commenced to help Sri Lanka, which was plunged into massive devastation due to the cyclone.

Advertisement

In a post on X, he said, "Concluded my visit to Sri Lanka. Reaffirmed India's committment to reconstruction and rehabilitation in aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah."

Advertisement

Earlier, Jaishankar on Tuesday held talks with the Indian-origin Tamil community in Sri Lanka. The delegation shared their assessment of the havoc caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

In a post on X, he said, "Met in Colombo the leaders of the Indian Origin Tamil community. They shared their assessment of the damage caused by Cyclone Ditwah. Highlighted our proposed reconstruction package."

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar held talks with Sri Lankan Tamil leaders. He highlighted India's efforts in reconstruction post Cyclone Ditwah havoc.

In a post on X, he said, "Interacted with Sri Lankan Tamil leaders this afternoon. Underlined our commitment and efforts towards post-Ditwah reconstruction and rehabilitation."

Jaishankar also held talks with Sajith Premadasa, Leader of the Opposition of Sri Lanka. The two discussed the proposed reconstruction package to be given by India in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah.

In a post on X, he said, "Appreciate the meeting with Sajith Premadasa Leader of Opposition of Sri Lanka in Colombo today. Discussed India's proposed reconstruction package in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah."

Earlier in the day, during a press statement at a meeting with Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, Jaishankar said India was prioritising the fastest delivery of aid to the country, given the damage caused by the cyclone.

"We are conscious that work towards mitigating the impact of Cyclone Ditwah on the people of Sri Lanka must be done in the quickest time possible. We are discussing an effective coordination mechanism for the earliest possible delivery," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts