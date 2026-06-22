EAM Jaishankar strengthens India-Mongolia "spiritual partnership" during visit to Ulaanbaatar

Ulaanbaatar [Mongolia], June 22 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday arrived in Mongolia for a high-level visit, reaffirming the deep-rooted strategic and spiritual ties between the two nations.

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As part of a broader four-day diplomatic tour covering Mongolia and South Korea, Jaishankar's visit is aimed at injecting new momentum into a relationship that has evolved into a "strategic partnership of spiritual neighbours."

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Upon his arrival in Ulaanbaatar, Jaishankar called on Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa. During the meeting, the EAM conveyed official greetings from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Reflecting on the momentum established during President Ukhnaa's visit to India last year, Jaishankar noted that the two leaders shared a common vision for the future of the partnership.

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"Value his guidance on advancing our strong cooperation in a wide range of sectors. Fully agree with him that the greatest friendship is spiritual friendship," Jaishankar stated in a post on X.

Honoured to call on President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa of Mongolia. Conveyed heartfelt greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister @narendramodi. President Ukhnaa’s visit last year imparted a strong momentum to our Strategic Partnership. Value his guidance on advancing… pic.twitter.com/xDKinqb2QE — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 22, 2026

Beyond the historical and spiritual bonds, Jaishankar held comprehensive bilateral talks with his Mongolian counterpart, Battsetseg Batmunkh. The discussions focused on transforming these cordial ties into tangible economic outcomes. Key areas identified for enhanced cooperation include a review of ongoing bilateral development projects, new opportunities in the mining sector, potential collaborations in clean energy and agricultural processing and sustained cooperation in education, security, and multilateral forums.

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"Delighted to meet FM Battsetseg Batmunkh in Ulaanbaatar. Our discussions reflected the warmth, strength and promise of our Strategic Partnership. Reviewed the progress in our cooperation in development projects, capacity building, culture, education, security and multilateral fora. Also spoke about opportunities in mining, clean energy and agri processing. As a third neighbour and a spiritual partner, India stands ready to advance its close and cordial ties with Mongolia," Jaishankar posted on X.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2068995554475168027

In addition to his political engagements, the External Affairs Minister visited the Gandan Monastery to meet with Khamba Nomun Khan Geshe Lharampa D Javzandorj, the Chief Abbot. Jaishankar highlighted that the monastery remains a vital bridge for "people-to-people goodwill" and cultural exchange between the two nations.

"Glad to meet His Eminence Khamba Nomun Khan Geshe Lharampa D Javzandorj, Chief Abbot of Gandan Monastery, Mongolia. His blessings for deepening our cultural ties and people-to-people goodwill are deeply cherished," said Jaishankar.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2069028346646990964

Jaishankar arrived in Mongolia on Monday for a state visit from June 22 to 23. On arrival, he was welcomed by the State Secretary Munktushig Ilkhanajav.

The External Affairs Minister has embarked on a four-day visit to Mongolia and the Republic of Korea on Monday.

According to an official release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Jaishankar will be meeting with the Mongolian and Korean leaderships and holding discussions with his counterparts during his official visit from June 22 to 25.

India and Mongolia have long described their relationship through the lenses of being "Strategic Partners," "Spiritual Neighbours," and "Third Neighbours." Jaishankar's visit underscores India's commitment to this framework, emphasising that the relationship is built on a foundation of mutual trust and a shared desire for regional stability and economic integration. (ANI)

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