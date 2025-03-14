EAM Jaishankar thanks Australian counterpart for Holi wishes

New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar thanked his Australian counterpart Penny Wong for her wishes on Holi.

Wong wished those celebrating Holi across the world and shared an old picture of herself with EAM Jaishankar.

"Thank you for the warm Holi greetings Senator Penny Wong."

"Wishing my dear friend S Jaishankar, and all those celebrating in India, Australia and across the world a very happy Holi. May this festival of colours bring joy to all," Wong said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar too extended Holi greeting to all.

"Wishing everyone a happy Holi! May the festival of colours fill your lives with happiness, joy and harmony," he had said.

Australia's High Commissioner, too, wished Holi.

"Wishing all my Indian friends a colourful and happy Holi!" he said.

Australia's Deputy High Commissioner to India Nick McCaffrey wished everyone on Holi and also engaged in celebration.

"A riot of fun, and colours, with some great food thrown in! Holi at the High Commission was super good fun. Sending my best wishes to you all for a Happy Holi with your family and loved ones."

The deaf team of Australia engaged in Holi celebrations as well.

"Let the Holi games begin! Our players from Deaf Cricket Australia were treated to colours, flowers, gujiya & dahi vadas as they enjoyed Holi celebrations with the Suniye NGO- Support School for Hearing Impaired team. A colourful & memorable farewell as they head back to Australia".

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes on the occasion.

"I wish you all a very Happy Holi. This festival filled with joy and happiness will infuse new enthusiasm and energy in everyone's life and will also deepen the colours of unity among the countrymen," he said in a post on X. (ANI)

