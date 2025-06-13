EAM Jaishankar thanks foreign governments for condolences on Air India crash

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday thanked all foreign leaders and governments for their condolences in the Air India crash.

Jaishankar said that he appreciated this deeply.

In a post on X, he said, "Thank all foreign leaders and Governments for their condolences at the tragic loss of lives in the Ahmedabad air crash. We appreciate this deeply."

Condolences from leaders across the world are pouring in after a London-bound Air India flight, carrying 242 people, including 12 crew members, crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Czech Republic PM Petr Fiala, Finland's PM Petteri Orpo, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Czech Republic Minister of Foreign Affairs Jan Lipavsky, Austrian Ambassador to India Katharina Wieser, Taliban-led Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi, Consulate General of Afghanistan in Mumbai, the Ambassador of the Delegation of the European Union to India and Herve Delphin offered condolences to the families of the victims.

I am deeply saddened by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad earlier today. On behalf of the people and Government of Thailand, I extend our heartfelt condolences to PM @NarendraModi and all those who suffered loss in this tragedy.

I am saddened by the news of the Air India plane crash. It is a great tragedy that has affected many lives.

I wish to express my most sincere condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi, to Prime Minister @Keir_Starmer, the families and loved ones of the victims, and to everyone affected by the tragic crash of Air India Flight 171. My thoughts are with you.

Heartbroken to hear the news of a tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, India. My prayers are with all who lost their loved ones in this horrible incident. We continue to monitor developments and stand with the emergency responders working to help those impacted.

I was saddened to hear about the tragic crash of Air India plane near Ahmedabad airport. I express my condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured a swift recovery. Our thoughts are with our friends in India @DrSJaishankar.

🇦🇹to 🇮🇳 Shocked by today’s devastating plane crash in #Ahmedabad. Our thoughts are with the victims and all those affected by this horrific tragedy. Deepest condolences from Austria 🇦🇹 to all those who have lost loved ones.

IEA-MoFA is deeply saddened by crash of an Indian commercial aircraft, and expresses its sympathies and condolences to the families of the victims and government of India.

