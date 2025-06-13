EAM Jaishankar thanks foreign governments for condolences on Air India crash

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday thanked all foreign leaders and governments for their condolences in the Air India crash.
Jaishankar said that he appreciated this deeply.
In a post on X, he said, "Thank all foreign leaders and Governments for their condolences at the tragic loss of lives in the Ahmedabad air crash. We appreciate this deeply."
Condolences from leaders across the world are pouring in after a London-bound Air India flight, carrying 242 people, including 12 crew members, crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday.
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Czech Republic PM Petr Fiala, Finland's PM Petteri Orpo, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Czech Republic Minister of Foreign Affairs Jan Lipavsky, Austrian Ambassador to India Katharina Wieser, Taliban-led Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi, Consulate General of Afghanistan in Mumbai, the Ambassador of the Delegation of the European Union to India and Herve Delphin offered condolences to the families of the victims.
I am deeply saddened by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad earlier today. On behalf of the people and Government of Thailand, I extend our heartfelt condolences to PM @NarendraModi and all those who suffered loss in this tragedy.
I am saddened by the news of the Air India plane crash. It is a great tragedy that has affected many lives.
I wish to express my most sincere condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi, to Prime Minister @Keir_Starmer, the families and loved ones of the victims, and to everyone affected by the tragic crash of Air India Flight 171. My thoughts are with you.
Heartbroken to hear the news of a tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, India. My prayers are with all who lost their loved ones in this horrible incident. We continue to monitor developments and stand with the emergency responders working to help those impacted.
I was saddened to hear about the tragic crash of Air India plane near Ahmedabad airport. I express my condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured a swift recovery. Our thoughts are with our friends in India @DrSJaishankar.
🇦🇹to 🇮🇳 Shocked by today’s devastating plane crash in #Ahmedabad. Our thoughts are with the victims and all those affected by this horrific tragedy. Deepest condolences from Austria 🇦🇹 to all those who have lost loved ones.
IEA-MoFA is deeply saddened by crash of an Indian commercial aircraft, and expresses its sympathies and condolences to the families of the victims and government of India.
.@EU_in_India 🇪🇺 flag is lowered to half-mast in memory and respect of all citizens of 🇮🇳 🇬🇧 🇨🇦 & 🇪🇺 -🇵🇹 who lost their lives in the tragic #AhmedabadPlaneCrash.
We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane accident in Ahmedabad today. The thoughts of everyone in the UAE are with Prime Minister @narendramodi and the people of India, and we offer our heartfelt condolences to all those affected.
ดิฉันรู้สึกเสียใจอย่างสุดซึ้ง…
My heartfelt condolences go out to all those who have lost their loved ones. My thoughts are with you.
Our deepest condolences to the grieving families and to the people of India in this moment of shock & mourning 🙏 pic.twitter.com/REQ6GITByX
According to an Air India statement, the Boeing 787-8 aircraft, operating as Flight AI-171, departed from Ahmedabad at 1:38 pm IST with 242 people on board, including crew.
"The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information," the airline said in a statement.
The aircraft was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar. As per ATC, the aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23. It made a Mayday call to ATC, but thereafter, the aircraft did not respond to the calls made by ATC. Aircraft immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter. The official said that heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site. (ANI)
