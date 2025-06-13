DT
EAM Jaishankar thanks foreign governments for condolences on Air India crash

EAM Jaishankar thanks foreign governments for condolences on Air India crash

ANI
Updated At : 06:05 AM Jun 13, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday thanked all foreign leaders and governments for their condolences in the Air India crash.

Jaishankar said that he appreciated this deeply.

In a post on X, he said, "Thank all foreign leaders and Governments for their condolences at the tragic loss of lives in the Ahmedabad air crash. We appreciate this deeply."

Condolences from leaders across the world are pouring in after a London-bound Air India flight, carrying 242 people, including 12 crew members, crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Czech Republic PM Petr Fiala, Finland's PM Petteri Orpo, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Czech Republic Minister of Foreign Affairs Jan Lipavsky, Austrian Ambassador to India Katharina Wieser, Taliban-led Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi, Consulate General of Afghanistan in Mumbai, the Ambassador of the Delegation of the European Union to India and Herve Delphin offered condolences to the families of the victims.

