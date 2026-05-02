EAM Jaishankar to embark on 3-nation official visit to Jamaica, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago from May 2

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday will embark on a three-nation tour to Jamaica, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago as part of his official visit to the Caribbean and African nations.

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According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the visit will take place from May 2 to May 10.

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MEA stated that the visit underscores India's close historical and cultural ties with the three countries, particularly due to the presence of Girmitiya communities.

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During the visit, Jaishankar is scheduled to meet the leadership of the three nations and hold discussions with his counterparts on a wide range of issues, including bilateral relations as well as regional and global matters of mutual interest.

The ministry said the visit is aimed at sustaining the momentum of India's political engagement with Jamaica, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago, while further strengthening longstanding and friendly ties. It also reflects a shared commitment to South-South cooperation and development.

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"During the visit, EAM will meet with the leadership of the three countries and hold discussions with his counterparts covering the entire gamut of bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest," the statement read.

"This visit of EAM is envisaged to continue the momentum of India's political engagements with Jamaica, Suriname and Trinidad & Tobago and boost our longstanding and friendly relations with these countries, reflecting mutual commitment to South-South cooperation and development," it added.

In addition to official meetings, the External Affairs Minister is expected to engage with prominent business leaders and interact with members of the Indian diaspora in the three countries.

India has been steadily deepening its engagement with these nations over time, reflecting a broader effort to strengthen diplomatic ties and enhance diaspora-focused cooperation.

In November 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with the then Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi on the sidelines of the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit in Georgetown, Guyana.

During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed the progress of the India-Suriname partnership and discussed ways to further expand cooperation across multiple sectors, including development, trade, and people-to-people ties.

In another significant gesture highlighting India's outreach to the Caribbean, Prime Minister Modi announced that a road located in front of the Jamaica High Commission in New Delhi has been named "Jamaica Marg", underscoring the strong and friendly relations between India and Jamaica.

The deception was made during the visit of his Jamaican counterpart, Andrew Holness, to India in October 2024.

In his most recent engagement with these countries, Prime Minister Modi, during his visit to Trinidad and Tobago in July 2025, announced the extension of Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cards up to the sixth generation of the Indian diaspora in the country, marking a major outreach to the large Indian-origin community. (ANI)

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