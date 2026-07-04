New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to embark on a multi-nation visit to Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, US and Belgium, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday.

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As per the MEA, Jaishankar will be on an official visit to Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman from July 5-10. During the visit to these countries, he will be meeting with his counterparts and the leadership.

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The visit will focus on enhancing our bilateral relations with the four countries and also provide an opportunity to exchange views on regional developments and issues of mutual interest, the press release by MEA noted.

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For the US-leg, EAM will visit New York on July 13 to launch India's official campaign for the UN Security Council tenure 2028-29.

Later, he will attend the 3rd India-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting and interact with his EU and Belgian counterparts in Brussels on July 14-15.

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India is a candidate for the 2028-2029 term of the UN Security Council.

The Permanent Mission of India to the UN underlined how India's deepening engagement with the United Nations is based on its steadfast commitment to multilateralism and dialogue as the key to achieving shared goals and addressing common challenges faced by the global community.

As a founding member of the United Nations, India strongly supports the purposes and principles of the UN and has made significant contributions to implementing the goals of the Charter and the evolution of the UN's specialized programmes and agencies.

India believes that the United Nations and the norms of international relations that it has fostered remain the most efficacious means for tackling today's global challenges.

India's candidature at the UN high table comes as it has continuously advocated for reforms of the UN Security Council to meet the challenges of the present times. (ANI)

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