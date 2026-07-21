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Home / World / EAM Jaishankar to visit Philippines to participate in ASEAN-related and QUAD meetings

EAM Jaishankar to visit Philippines to participate in ASEAN-related and QUAD meetings

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ANI
Updated At : 06:38 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a visit to Manila, Philippines, on Wednesday to participate in several Foreign Minister-level meetings under the ASEAN framework.

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The Ministry of External Affairs stated that Jaishankar will be taking part in ASEAN-India, East Asia Summit (EAS) and ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) meetings during his visit from July 22 to 23.

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"External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will visit Manila, Philippines, on 22-23 July 2026 to participate in Foreign Minister level Meetings under the ASEAN framework, including the ASEAN-India, East Asia Summit (EAS) and ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Meetings," the MEA wrote.

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It added that the EAM will also be participating in a Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN-related meetings. He is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts.

"On the margins of the ASEAN-related meetings, External Affairs Minister will be participating in a Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting with his counterparts from Australia, Japan and the United States. He is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from participating countries," the MEA stated.

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The Ministry emphasised that the visit highlights India's engagement with ASEAN and underscores committment to strengthening the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"The visit underscores India's deepening engagement with ASEAN under the Act East Policy and reaffirms our strong commitment to further strengthening the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. It is of particular significance that 2026 has been designated as the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation," the Ministry noted.

Earlier, as the Philippines chairs ASEAN for the year 2026, Philippines Ambassador to India, Josel F Ignacio said that India has a "very important role" to play in achieving ASEAN's goals, while highlighting New Delhi's consistent support for ASEAN unity and centrality.

Speaking to ANI on the Philippines' priorities as the ASEAN Chair for 2026, Ignacio said Manila's theme of "Navigating Our Future Together" reflects the shared responsibility of member states and partners in addressing geopolitical challenges and advancing regional cooperation.

"The Philippines, as chairman of ASEAN, we have chosen the theme 'Navigating Our Future Together'. Just to highlight the fact that we're all in this together, and we share the same fate, whatever geopolitical factors come to bear on our realities. Ultimately, we have to solve them as well," Ignacio said.

He said the Philippines has identified three key priorities during its ASEAN Chairship, "Peace and Security Anchors", "Prosperity Corridors" and "People Empowerment", which align with ASEAN's political-security, economic and socio-cultural pillars.

Ignacio emphasised India's role in supporting ASEAN objectives, noting the convergence between New Delhi's Indo-Pacific vision and ASEAN's regional outlook.

The Philippines assumed the ASEAN Chairship for 2026 under the theme "Navigating Our Future, Together", focusing on regional peace and security, economic integration, digital transformation, inclusive growth and people empowerment.

The chairship comes at a time when ASEAN seeks to strengthen resilience amid global uncertainties while advancing cooperation among member states and external partners, including India. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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