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Home / World / EAM Jaishankar, UAE counterpart discuss ways to enhance comprehensive strategic and economic partnership

EAM Jaishankar, UAE counterpart discuss ways to enhance comprehensive strategic and economic partnership

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ANI
Updated At : 05:14 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and his UAE counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, held a meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday, evaluating bilateral relations and exploring avenues to bolster their comprehensive strategic and economic partnership.

EAM Jaishankar observed that the ties between India and the UAE are fulfilling expectations as a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Additional Secretary (Gulf) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Aseem Mahajan, and other officials also attended the meeting.

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In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar said, "A productive meeting with DPM and FM UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, undertaking a comprehensive review of our wide-ranging ties. The breadth and ambition of our cooperation is visible across the domains of trade, investments, energy, technology, logistics, defence, education and people-to-people ties. The India-UAE relationship is living up to its promise as a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

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Furthermore, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the UAE utilised X to share details concerning the discussions between EAM Jaishankar and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed holds an expanded meeting with His Excellency Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of the friendly Republic of India, in Mumbai, where they discuss new opportunities to enhance the comprehensive strategic and economic partnership between UAE and India, and to expand the horizons of bilateral cooperation in vital sectors, in support of the two countries' aspirations for further growth and prosperity," the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X.

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Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Mumbai on Monday for an official visit, highlighting the consistent and robust diplomatic interactions connecting India and the UAE, as noted by the Ministry of External Affairs.

"A warm welcome to HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the UAE, as he arrives in Mumbai on an official visit to India. He was received by Shri Mangalprabhat Lodha, Minister, Skill Development Department of the Government of Maharashtra," the MEA stated on X.

"This high-level visit reflects the close and regular engagement between India and the UAE, and will further strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," it added.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan's official visit to India follows EAM Jaishankar's recent visit to the UAE, where he held discussions with Emirati authorities and participated in the Raisina Middle East Dialogue. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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