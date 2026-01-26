EAM Jaishankar unfurls 'Tiranga' on 77th Republic Day; extends greetings to citizens

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day celebrations, unfurled the national flag on Monday. He said to "renew the pledge today to uphold the ideals of the Constitution" and to work towards a "Viksit Bharat".

In a X post, he said, " Honoured to unfurl the #Tiranga on our 77th Republic Day. Let's renew our pledge today to upholding the ideals of the Constitution and working towards a #ViksitBharat."

The EAM also extended his wishes for the Republic Day through his official X handle on Monday. He said he wished all fellow Indian citizens "heaps of good wishes" on the occasion of Republic Day.

Through the official X post, he said, " Wishing everyone a happy #RepublicDay. Wishing all my fellow citizens heaps of good wishes on the occasion of Republic Day. Jai Hind."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the 77th Republic Day, urging citizens to renew their commitment to a 'Viksit Bharat'.In a post X, PM Modi said, "Greetings to all countrymen on Republic Day. This national festival, symbolising India's pride and honour, should infuse new energy and enthusiasm, strengthening the resolve for Viksit Bharat."

Republic Day, observed annually on January 26, marks the day India adopted its Constitution in 1950, officially becoming a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic. The day holds immense historical significance, as it marks the culmination of India's long struggle for independence and the establishment of constitutional governance based on justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

Today, President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the grand celebrations on Kartavya Path in New Delhi. The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will attend as the Chief Guests on this momentous occasion. This year, Kartavya Path, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhawan to the National War Memorial, has been elaborately decorated to showcase India's remarkable journey.

The celebrations will feature an extraordinary blend of the 150-year legacy of the national song Vande Mataram, the country's unprecedented developmental progress, robust military strength, vibrant cultural diversity, and active participation from citizens across all walks of life, according to the release from the Ministry of Defence. (ANI)

