EAM Jaishankar unveils Sardar Patel bust in Atlanta on National Unity Day, plants sapling under “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam”

Atlanta (Georgia) [US], November 1: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar unveiled a bust of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Atlanta on National Unity Day, marking the 150th birth anniversary of India's first Deputy Prime Minister, with members of the Indian diaspora, Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra and the Consul General of India in Atlanta attending the ceremony.

The event, held at Sardar Patel Bhawan, the premises of the Consulate General of India in Atlanta, brought together representatives of various Indian communities and states to honour Patel's contribution to the country's unity and integrity.

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The ceremony also coincided with the Diwali festive period, adding to the significance of the gathering for members of the Indian diaspora celebrating Indian cultural traditions in the US.

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The attendees also paid floral tributes to the newly unveiled bust. A statue of Mahatma Gandhi is also present at the venue.

In a post on X, Jaishankar described the occasion as an honour and highlighted Patel's enduring legacy.

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"On #NationalUnityDay, an honour to unveil a bust of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at @IndiainAtlanta An enduring source of inspiration, reminding us of Sardar Patel’s vision, leadership and invaluable contribution to India's unity & integrity," he wrote.

On #NationalUnityDay, an honour to unveil a bust of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at @IndiainAtlanta An enduring source of inspiration, reminding us of Sardar Patel’s vision, leadership and invaluable contribution to 🇮🇳’s unity & integrity. https://t.co/FPHZ0iIPR1 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 31, 2026

The installation was a joint initiative of the Consulate General of India in Atlanta and the Federation of Gujarati Associations.

The brass bust weighs 327 kg and took approximately a week to make. It was transported overnight to Atlanta to ensure its unveiling on the occasion of Patel's 150th birth anniversary.

The plinth bears Patel's birth and death years, 1875-1950, along with the inscription "Unity Strength Duty".

The sculpture was created by artist Naresh Kumawat, who is also known for making a 75-foot statue of Lord Shiva in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Speaking to ANI, Rajiv Menon, co-founder of the Federation of Indian American Associations of Georgia, said representatives from different communities and states had gathered for the inauguration.

"We are gathered today to inaugurate the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Dr Jaishankar is here, and we have representation from all communities, all states, right now gathered here for the inauguration... We have the Gandhi statue also here," he said.

Dr Vasudev, President of the Foundation of Gujarati Associations of USA, said members of the community had contributed towards the installation and welcomed the opportunity to have Jaishankar unveil the bust.

"Today, it's the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel... We are proud that we got permission to put it up, and the community donated for that one and EAM Jaishankar was in the town. So we took that opportunity for the statue to be unveiled by him," he said.

As part of the visit, Jaishankar planted a Coral Bark Japanese Maple sapling at the venue under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' (A Tree in Mother's Name) campaign.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024, the initiative encourages people to plant trees in honour of their mothers and has also been adopted by Indian missions and diaspora communities overseas.

In another post on X, the External Affairs Minister highlighted his interaction with members of the Indian diaspora.

"Always a pleasure to interact with Indian diaspora. Proud of their achievements and contributions," he wrote.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, popularly known as the Iron Man of India, served as the country's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister.

He is remembered for his role in integrating more than 560 princely states into the Indian Union following independence.

His birth anniversary, October 31, is observed as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day), commemorating his contribution to India's political integration and reaffirming the importance of national unity, integrity and security. (ANI)

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