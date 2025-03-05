EAM Jaishankar visits Chevening House in UK

Kent [UK] March 5 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday visited Chevening House, a country house in Kent, England that serves as the official residence of the British Foreign Secretary.

Jaishankar was seen with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and his wife Kyoko Jaishankar.

"An interesting tour of the Chevening House this morning," he said in a post on X.

An interesting tour of the Chevening House this morning. 🇮🇳 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/YUnduAzPYT — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 5, 2025

Meanwhile, the UK-India partnership will strengthen further with the opening of two new Indian consulates in Belfast and Manchester, boosting regional economic ties and delivering on the growth agenda, the UK government website said.

Moreiver, UK welcomed Indian investment deals worth more than Pound 100 million, which is creating jobs, strengthening growth, and helping working people by putting more money in their pockets, as per the website.

Before opening the consulates, Jaishankar met Lammy at Chevening House. At Chevening, the foreign ministers drove forward the UK-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

This will focus on fostering mutual economic growth, technological innovation, and collaboration on global challenges including climate change. They will also discuss Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, the Middle East and other global affairs.

"One of my first visits as Foreign Secretary was to India because deepening our partnership for our shared growth and security is a key part of this government's Plan for Change. Dr Jaishankar and I are supercharging our 41 billion Pounds trading relationship with India, after trade talks were relaunched in Delhi. It is the floor, not the ceiling of our ambitions that will benefit both our economies," Lammy was quoted as saying.

Ministers are also set to discuss the Technology Security Initiative, launched during Lammy's visit to Delhi in July 2024. They will touch on the opportunities for citizens in both countries that will come from closer collaboration in sectors such as artificial intelligence, telecoms and critical minerals. Opportunities include more effective and affordable healthcare and more resilient supply chains, as well as greater innovation, investment and job creation, the website stated. (ANI)

